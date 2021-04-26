Students at Danville Area High School are being sent home early today and will study remotely the rest of this week due to an uptick in COVID-19 cases at the school.
In an alert sent out this morning, Superintendent Ricki Boyle said the high school would dismiss at 1 p.m. today due to an increase in cases and the number of students who are in quarantine.
Students will study remotely through Friday. Boyle said school officials will update the status of in-person education for next week on Thursday after reviewing the data.
All outdoor activities and athletics will continue, Boyle said.