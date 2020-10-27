A student at Danville Area Middle School has tested positive for COVID-19 according to an alert sent out today from the district.
According to the alert from Superintendent Ricki Boyle, the student was in school on Monday. Contact tracing has been completed and parents of students who must quarantine have been notified, Boyle said.
The school will remain open, Boyle said.
"We appreciate the quick call from the parents enabling the school to quickly determine what actions need to be taken," Boyle wrote.
The middle school is the third Danville school to have at least one positive COVID-19 case. The primary school went full remote for a week earlier this month following some confirmed cases, while the high school has used a staggered schedule with students in school every other day since September.