Danville Area Middle School students will begin a staggered, every-other-day schedule beginning Monday as the district tries to reduce student interaction amid the COVID-19 surge.
Superintendent Ricki Boyle made the announcement of the shift in learning on Tuesday afternoon. Students in Group A — last names beginning with the letters A through L — will start Monday while Group B — last names beginning M through Z — will be in school Tuesday. Students will attend in the building on their assigned days and virtually on the other days.
Danville High School students have been following this model since early September.
"The data indicates that families want their children in schools," Boyle said. "However, the increase in positive COVID cases and hospitalizations in our area must be carefully considered as we make decisions. Because we have had some cases connected to the schools and we must keep social distancing and safety in mind," forced the change.
Also on Tuesday, an elementary student at Mount Carmel Area School District tested positive for COVID-19.
Superintendent Pete Cheddar in a statement released on Tuesday on the district's website said the student was last in the building on Monday. The elementary building will remain open.
"We have already communicated with our nursing department and the Pennslyvania Department of Health about this case and we have begun the process to conduct contact tracing," said Cheddar.
Cheddar reminded parents about daily monitoring their children and to keep them home if they are sick or exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms. Resources are available on the district website, including the COVID tracker that gives the learning community real-time information concerning cases in the school district and community.