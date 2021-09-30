Danville Area School District will shut its Primary school next week due to an increase in COVID-19 cases, superintendent Ricki Boyle announced this afternoon.
In message sent to parents today, Boyle reported the district has positive COVID cases in all four of its buildings. The Primary School, with students from kindergarten through second grades, will be closed next week, from Oct. 4-8, due to the "number of classrooms impacted."
According to the state Department of Health, 30 school-aged students in Montour County have tested positive for COVID-19 since the school year began in August, including nine last week. The latest data from DOH will be released later today.
This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.