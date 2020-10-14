Students at Danville's Primary School will return to in-person instruction on Monday, said Superintendent Ricki Boyle on Wednesday afternoon.
The news comes on a day when Pennsylvania added 1,276 new COVID-19 cases, the ninth consecutive day of more than 1,000 cases across the commonwealth. The Department of Health (DOH) announced 18 more cases in the Valley and three additional deaths.
According to the DOH, Montour County has had its first resident death linked to a long-term care facility. The death was not added to Montour's overall total, but on a separate database the DOH uses to track countywide totals at long-term care facilities.
Locally, the were six new cases in Northumberland and Union counties, four in Montour and two in Snyder County.
This week, students at Milton Area School District’s middle and high schools are scheduled to return for in-person instruction today after positive tests were tied to the middle school.
Danville Area School District has used a hybrid bridge model for the last five weeks for high school students — with half of the student body attending every other day based on last names and learning remotely on days they aren’t in school. The district has extended the model through the end of November. Statewide, there have now been 175,922 total cases since March, including 2,599 in the Valley. Health officials estimate 80 percent of residents who have tested positive have already recovered.
Of the Valley’s new cases, five are tied to long-term care sites, including three in Northumberland County and one each in Montour and Union. Of the Valley's 2,599 cases, 720 are tied to long-term care facilities: 521 in Northumberland County (393 residents, 128 staffers), 97 in Snyder County (81 residents, 16 staffers), 75 in Montour County (58 residents, 17 staffers) and 27 in Union County (18 residents, 9 staffers).
The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between October 7 and October 13 The state administered 239,891 with 9,403 positive cases between Oct. 7 and 13.
The number of Pennsylvanians hospitalized due to COVID-19 complications dropped by 24 to 749 on Thursday. There also are 91 residents on ventilators — an increase of eight since Tuesday's data release. Locally, there are still 47 residents hospitalized, including 30 at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, 11 in Geisinger-Shamokin and six at Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg. Four patients at Geisinger in Danville and one at Evangelical are being treated on ventilators. That data remains unchanged from Tuesday.
Since March, there have been 2,599 cases in the Valley, including 1,296 in Northumberland County, 619 in Union, 433 in Snyder and 251 in Montour. Of that total, 720 are linked to 16 long-term care facilities in the region.
There have been 114 deaths in the Valley due to complications with the novel coronavirus, including 91 tied to long-term care facilities. Eighty-one of the deaths are in Northumberland County, 11 in Snyder, seven in Union and five in Montour. Northumberland and Snyder counties each had deaths added to the overall database, but none on the separate long-term care facility data.
According to the latest updates from Mountain View and Grandview nursing centers, there are 89 active cases at the facilities. There are 10 active cases — two residents and eight staff members — at Mountain View Nursing and Rehabilitation in Coal Township. The National Guard ended its mission at Mountain View last week.
Grandview Nursing and Rehabilitation in Montour County reported 67 active resident cases of COVID-19 and 12 active employee cases on Wednesday. The National Guard ended its mission at Grandview on Monday.
The 16 soldiers and airmen from the Pennsylvania National Guard left as scheduled on Monday after arriving the first weekend in October to help, according to Lt. Col. Keith Hickox, state public affairs officer for the National Guard at Fort Indiantown Gap.
“The support team consists of about 16 soldiers and airmen including several nurses and medics,” Hickox reported. “Since April the Pennsylvania National Guard has conducted over 20 staffing support missions at long-term care facilities throughout Pennsylvania.”
He said the staffing support teams deployed to Grandview included nurses, medics and general support personnel. “This allows them to assist with a broad range of staffing needs to the various long-term care facilities,” Hickox said.
There are now active cases at federal prison locations in Union County. There are 34 active cases at two sites in Allenwood (22 inmates and 12 staffers), down from 82 on Tuesday. There are also four new active inmate cases at nearby USP-Lewisburg.
According to the state Department of Human Services, there are six active cases among staffers at the Selinsgrove Center.
College update
Bloomsburg University reported no new cases on Wednesday. It was the third consecutive day and the fifth time since Sept. 30 the school reported no new student cases in the wake of an outbreak that saw 360 students and 3 employees infected since Aug. 14. There's only one active case on campus, in an employee.
The university also released information about students violating its code of conduct regarding student and community health during the pandemic.
The school has revoked housing privileges for seven students, put three on interim suspension and put one student organization on suspension.
"We have aggressively addressed issues of health and safety in the residence halls and in the Town of Bloomsburg," the school's Office of the Dean of Students said in a press release.
The university also said that on Friday it will make an announcement regarding the Spring 2021 semester.
There are two confirmed active cases at Susquehanna University in Selinsgrove and eight cumulative cases according to the school's dashboard, which was last updated Tuesday. There is no quarantine at any student residences.
Susquehanna also found 11 positive cases among students during pre-arrival testing. The school conducted 2,480 pre-arrival tests of students, faculty and staff. The 634 faculty and staff tested returned no positive cases.
At Bucknell University in Lewisburg, there are no active cases. There have been 19 cases on campus and 30,031 tests conducted following the school's update Wednesday morning. As of Tuesday, 29 students on campus were in isolation.