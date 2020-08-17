The Danville Area School District has delayed the start of the 2020-21 school year a week due to "updated recommendations" from the state departments of Health and Education.
In a message sent from Superintendent Ricki Boyle this morning, Boyle announced the new start date for students will be Sept. 3 with the last day scheduled for June 4. Danville was scheduled to start classes with three options — in-person, a hybrid-bridge model, and cyber — on Aug. 27.
Last week, Pennsylvania state government agencies provided school leaders with advice about how to respond when students or employees with confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been on school property, from cleaning and tracing their contacts to shutting down buildings for two weeks or longer.
Lewisburg Area and Mifflinburg Area already postponed their start dates last week.
The Education and Health departments late Thursday notified school administrators of the recommended procedures, which depend on how many people are infected and how widespread the disease has been growing in their county. School leaders had sought the advice as they plan for restarting instruction this fall, said Education Department spokesman Rick Levis.
“It’s additional guidance that we’re providing to the school districts because we recognize that they’re not medical professionals,” Levis said Friday.
In areas with low spread and just one case inside a school building over a 14-day period, the advice is to clean areas where the infected person has been and get public health agency assistance tracking their contacts.
With a few more cases over the two-week period and moderate infection spread in the county, schools are advised to clean, trace contacts and close for five to seven days.
Schools that get five or more cases should close down for two weeks and the entire building should be cleaned, the Education and Health departments suggested.
Mark DiRocco, with the Pennsylvania Association of School Administrators and former Lewisburg Area School District superintendent, said he welcomed the indication that public health officials will play a major role in responding to cases.
“We really don’t want them to make recommendations to districts, we want them to step in and actually help,” DiRocco said.
This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.