Danville Area School District, which modified its COVID-19 masking rules to match new CDC guidelines following holiday break, is reinstituting universal mask-wearing district-wide effective Thursday.
In an alert sent out to parents Wednesday afternoon, Superintendent Ricki Boyle said, "Due to the current surge in COVID cases and the impact on our community, DASD will reinstate universal mask wearing effective tomorrow, January 6, 2022, until further notice."
Danville had a masks-recommended-but-optional plan in place prior to the holiday break.
On Monday, the district changed its mask-wearing guidance to include mandatory masking for days 6-10 following a five-day quarantine for students who test positive or who had close contacts within their families.
The change was effective immediately.
