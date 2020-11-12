DANVILLE — Starting next Thursday, Danville Area School District will go to an all-virtual teaching model until Dec. 7.
According to an email from Superintendent Ricki Boyle sent to district parents and guardians, the district looked at data from surveys and the state departments of Health and Education to make “the difficult decision to move from an in-person model to virtual.”
Students using Bridge or eLearning models will continue to use their current setups, Boyle said, and other students will be transferred to Google Classroom for virtual attendance.
Boyle said students will learn virtually Nov. 19-20, 22-23, Dec. 1-4 and Jan. 4-8.
Students will return to school from Dec. 7-22. Nov. 25-27 is Thanksgiving break and Nov. 30 is an Act 80 day, so there will be no school.
Holiday break will be Dec. 23-Jan. 1.
More complete information will be posted on the school district’s website and sent home with students Friday.