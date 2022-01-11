All students across Danville Area School district's four schools will shift to remote learning for the rest of the week due to an increase in COVID cases.
Superintendent Ricki Boyle sent out an alert this afternoon that virtual learning will begin Wednesday with students scheduled to return on Tuesday, Jan. 18, following the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. Danville students were scheduled to have off Monday as a professional development day for teachers.
All extracurricular activities and athletic practices and events will also be rescheduled.
According to the district's release, students in kindergarten through fifth grades will follow schedules posted in the teacher's Google Classroom and attend scheduled Google Meets. Students from grades six and up are expected to follow their normal schedule by attending Google Meets and accessing Google Classroom.