Students who test positive for COVID-19 in Danville Area schools will have to quarantine for five days regardless of vaccination status and if they aren’t willing to wear a mask, they won’t be permitted back into school until completing a 10-day quarantine according to the district’s updated guidelines.
The updated policy went into effect on Monday.
The update follows guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the state Department of Health, district officials said in a letter sent to parents and posted on the district’s website.
Danville has an optional mask policy in place for each of its four schools. If a student or family member tests positive, families are to report the positive test to the school nurse for the corresponding building. Students will then isolate for five days at home — beginning with the first day of symptoms or the date of a positive test — and can return after six days “if you are fever free for 24 hours without fever-reducing medicine and symptoms are improving.”
The district will require those coming off a positive test to wear a mask on days 6-10 after the positive test.
“Anyone who is not able or willing to wear a mask on days 6-10 will need to remain in isolation and can return to school on day 11,” the new guidelines say.
Since the start of the school year there have been 197 COVID-19 cases among school-aged children — ages 5-18 — according to the state Department of Health, including 16 last week.