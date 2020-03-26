Danville Area School District teachers will begin providing materials for students to engage with remotely beginning Monday.
Resources will be provided through teacher’s websites or Google Classrooms, according to a letter from Superintendent Ricki Boyle.
Beginning April 6, teachers will provide specific office hours throughout the day during which time students can communicate with teachers via email, Google Chat or Google Classroom. Teachers can be reached by email (teacher's first initial, last name and @danvillesd.org) and their Google Classroom.
Boyle said the school district will open for students April 14 unless Gov. Tom Wolf announces further changes.
Wolf closed schools throughout the state through April 6 to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic that has sickened hundreds of thousands globally.
The school's scheduled spring break is April 9-13.
— The Daily Item