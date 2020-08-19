The deadline approaches for Union County businesses and charities to apply for a share of $2.5 million in local grant funding intended to ease the economic impact caused by the global coronavirus pandemic.
Grants of up to $15,000 from the Union County CARES Small Business/Nonprofit Recovery & Sustainability Fund are available to businesses as well as 501c3 and 501c19 nonprofit organizations. The funds aren’t loans and don’t need to be repaid. The money must be allocated and spent by recipients no later than Dec. 30.
In-county business owners and nonprofit organizations have until 4:30 p.m. Thursday to submit paper applications and 7 p.m. Thursday for online applications available at https://union-county-cares-grant-unioncounty.hub.arcgis.com. Paper packets are available at the Union County Government Center, 155 N. 15th St., Lewisburg.
The county received 114 applications requesting $1.7 million as of 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to Shawn McLaughlin, planning and economic development director. He added that Thursday’s deadline is firm.
“Based on the amount that was allocated I guess you could say demand is a bit less than what might have been expected at this point,” McLaughlin said.
“We have seen an increase in applications in the past two days but have been actively promoting the program to ensure that any business or nonprofit that wants to apply realizes the application window closes (Thursday),” Commissioner Jeff Reber said.
McLaughlin added that the application process is “fairly simple,” with Reber previously estimating it takes about 15 minutes to complete.
Receipt of other emergency funds through government programs the Payroll Protection Program won’t disqualify applicants for the local grants, however, Union County CARES funding can’t be used to cover the same expenses aided by other programs.
Commissioners previously said applicants with up to 25 employees will be prioritized in the initial distribution and those with up to 100 employees will receive priority in the second round. Applicants who haven’t received any other emergency government funding will also be prioritized, commissioners said.
Applicants must have a physical location in Union County and must have been profitable prior to the pandemic. Eligible uses include payroll, rent, mortgage, supplies and health and safety costs incurred due to the pandemic.
Should any funds from the $2.5 million pot be left over after the application period ends, Commissioner Chair Preston Boop said the board will discuss options to use the money. The $2.5 million comes from the more than $4 million Union County received in CARES Act funding. Commissioners intend to use the other $1.5 million on broadband internet expansion and covering the county’s own losses related to COVID-19.
“Any remaining funds allocated for this grant will be used to recover COVID-related expenses in other areas of our county,” Commissioner Stacy Richards said.