Pennsylvania reported 112 COVID-19 deaths on Saturday, marking a fourth consecutive day with 108 or more deaths. Before Wednesday’s update, the state hadn’t reported 100 or more deaths in a single day since June 2.
There were also 6,778 new cases -- the second-highest single-day total of the pandemic -- and 146 new infections in the Valley reported Saturday. There have been 5,000 or more cases in nine of the last 10 days and 6,700 or more cases in three consecutive days. The all-time high was 7,126 set Thursday.
According to the state Department of Health (DOH), there were 70 new cases in Northumberland County and 47 in Union County, where there were 103 cases reported in Friday’s update. There were also 24 new cases in Snyder County and five more in Montour County, which reported one new death on Saturday.
The state hospitalization number continues to climb, breaking its record each day. During its noon update on Saturday, the DOH reported 3,294 hospitalizations, a one-day increase of 132. There were also 748 patients in intensive care units (ICUs), an increase of 87, and 367 on ventilators, an increase of 16. On Sept. 20, there were 400 Pennsylvanians hospitalized.
Geisinger Medical Center in Danville reported the same numbers as it did on Friday -- 69 patients, 26 in the ICU -- except one fewer patient was being treated on a ventilator, down to 12. At Geisinger Shamokin, there was one new patient -- now 16 -- and two new patients were receiving ICU treatment -- now six. The state-provided numbers for Evangelical Community Hospital have not updated in two days. On Thursday, hospital CEO Kendra Aucker reported the hospital was treating 20 patients with COVID-19.
Since the state began tracking the pandemic in March, there have been 302,564 cases statewide and 9,801 deaths. There have been 2,188 cases and 120 deaths in Northumberland County, 1,234 cases and 15 deaths in Union County, 843 cases and 19 deaths in Snyder County and 404 cases and 15 deaths in Montour.
In the last seven days, the state conducted 400,253 tests which returned 41,399 positive cases.
In the 21 days since Nov. 1, there have been 94,537 new cases, 31.2 percent of the state’s total cases since the pandemic started nine months ago.
Nursing homes
Since March, there have been 833 cases at Valley nursing homes, an increase of three since Friday’s update -- there were two new resident cases in Northumberland County and one new case in Snyder County. To date, there have been 576 long-term care facility cases (438 among residents) in Northumberland County, 104 (83 residents) in Montour, 103 (86) in Snyder and 50 (40) in Union County. One hundred and 33 deaths have been linked to Valley long-term care facilities, 107 in Northumberland County, 15 in Snyder, eight in Montour and three in Union.
Universities
Bucknell and Susquehanna Universities have sent students home to finish the fall semester.
On Saturday morning, Bucknell reported 11 active cases, down two from Friday, and 11 students in isolation, down eight from Friday. Susquehanna’s number of cases decreased by three to 24 with 21 of those cases among students, a decrease of two.
Bloomsburg University, which has been using a virtual model since an August outbreak, reported one new case and four active cases on Friday, all among students.
Prisons
Cases at Valley prisons increased by eight. There were five new cases at three Allenwood federal prison facilities and three new cases at the State Correctional Institution (SCI) in Coal Township.
Allenwood has 45 active cases at the U.S. Penitentiary (USP), including 40 inmates. At Allenwood’s medium security Federal Correctional Institution there are 33 cases, 31 among inmates. At the low security site there are two active cases, both in staff members.
USP-Lewisburg did not show an increase and has four active cases among staff members.
SCI-Coal Township reported 31 active cases, 22 among inmates. In 24 state prisons, there are 1,477 cases, including 1,003 among inmates, increases of 202 and 179 respectively.