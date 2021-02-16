Geisinger is juggling some first- and second-dose vaccine appointments at its clinics this week after state officials received word from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that vaccine shipments would be delayed this week because of inclement weather across the nation.
Geisinger announced upcoming changes in a release on Tuesday. First-dose appointments on Wednesday and second-dose appointments on Friday are impacted.
According to Geisinger:
- All first-dose vaccine appointments on Wednesday at the Geisinger Lewistown Hospital, Geisinger Health Plan Building in Danville and Geisinger CenterPoint in Jenkins Township vaccine centers will need to be rescheduled to Sunday, Feb. 28.
- All second-dose vaccine appointments on Friday at the Geisinger Lewistown Hospital, Geisinger Jersey Shore Hospital, Geisinger Health Plan Building in Danville and Geisinger CenterPoint vaccine centers will need to be rescheduled to Sunday, Feb. 21.
Additional adjustments may occur as needed based on supplies and weather. Geisinger officials will reach out to those individuals whose vaccine appointments need to be rescheduled to provide a new appointment date and time.
For the latest vaccine information and weather updates, visit geisinger.org/COVIDvax.
On Tuesday, Geisinger had to reschedule appointments from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. due to icy road conditions.