Total COVID-19 case counts and resident deaths at Milton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center increased again as the Pennsylvania Department of Health released its latest data Tuesday on longterm care facilities.
According to the data, 28 residents died since an outbreak began in early August. That’s up from the 21 deaths reflected in last week’s data.
There are 109 cases among residents and 57 among staff, the latest data shows. Last week, those figures stood at 95 cases among residents and 55 among staff.
There are 42 residents living in the 138-bed facility, Health’s data showed Tuesday.
There are no other active cases, residents or staff, amongst Northumberland County’s six other long-term care facilities, the data shows.
Such data is released weekly by the Department of Health though the facility’s operator, Bedrock Care of New York, has provided independent figures during the outbreak.
The state Department of Health traces the outbreak to Aug. 3 and helped coordinate the response in the weeks since.
A temporary management firm was installed indefinitely. Members of the Pennsylvania National Guard were deployed to the facility for six days to help with staffing shortages. A team of Geisinger medical professionals were also assigned to the facility in the hospital system’s role as a Regional Response Health Collaboration Program.