An estimated 1,000 child care centers closed by order of Gov. Tom Wolf applied for waivers to remain open.
The waivers are intended to allow such facilities to serve children of essential personnel, especially health care workers and first responders, as the coronavirus pandemic develops across Pennsylvania.
Of the applications received as of Wednesday, 200 were processed, according to Erin James, press secretary, Department of Human Services. Processing completed by the Office of Child Development and Early Learning (OCDEL) is “based on the information provided in good faith by child care providers.”
“If a child-care provider reports that they need to remain open in order to serve the families of essential personnel, OCDEL will grant that request,” James said.
Essential personnel includes healthcare workers, first responders, County Assistance Office workers, gas station and grocery store workers and others who work at places of business directed to remain open by the governor.
The Wolf administration ordered the closures among many mandates and strongly encouraged suggestions to the public to help mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus COVID-19. The Department of Health reported the first death associated with the virus Wednesday. There were 185 confirmed cases as of noon Thursday, up from 133 Wednesday and 96 Tuesday. So far, 1,608 tests returned negative.
Licensed in-home operations are presently permitted to stay open. Such operations are capped at six and 12 children, respectively, for family and group child care.
“This decision is based on guidance from public-health professionals who have advised that reduced person-to-person contact will mitigate the spread of COVID-19. These provider types serve fewer children than child care centers,” James said.
Lutz Preschool, Danville, and Heaven’s Little Angels, Middleburg, each received waivers to operate. The Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA received a waiver for its Milton location, which reopens Monday, according to CEO Bonnie McDowell. She added that a waiver request is pending for the Y's Sunbury branch.
The volume of work and information requests handled by Human Services communication staff wouldn’t allow for a count of county-specific waiver applications and approvals at this time, James said.
Michael Lutz, owner of Lutz Preschool, previously said he wasn’t sure how long his child care business would remain open during the pandemic.
“I anticipate at some point they might mandate closures and there won’t be any waivers,” Lutz said.