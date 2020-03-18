The state Department of Human Services has closed all county assistance offices to the public in coordination with Gov. Tom Wolf’s guidance for mitigating the spread of coronavirus.
DHS said Pennsylvanians are encouraged to use online applications and resources to apply for benefits and submit paperwork as necessary. Eligibility determinations, application processing and benefit issuance are expected to continue while the assistance offices are closed.
In-person business will resume no sooner than April 1.
Applications for benefits and renewals can be submitted online at www.compass.state.pa.us, and Medicaid applications can be completed over the telephone by contacting the Pennsylvania Consumer Service Center at 1-866-550-4355, according to DHS.
Clients can also complete semi-annual renewals and check their benefit statuses through the myCOMPASS PA mobile app. Clients who prefer to submit paper forms can mail documents to their local county assistance offices or leave documents in the office’s secure drop box, if available.
Clients in every county except Philadelphia County who have questions about their cases can call the Statewide Customer Service Center at 1-877-395-8930. DHS noted that call volumes and wait times are likely to be high.
Electronic benefit transfer (EBT) payments are still scheduled to occur during the closure, and an activated EBT card can still be used as usual at ATMs and in stores if the client has a balance. Balance and transaction inquiries, as well as EBT card replacements, can be requested from the department's EBT contractor, Conduent, at 888-328-7366.
Managed care organizations providing Medicaid coverage will be available to address claims and concerns with clients, and Medicaid Access cards can still be used to obtain care at participating medical facilities, DHS said.
LIHEAP Crisis, which assists households that are without heat or are in danger of being without heat, will still be available via telephone. Clients in need of heat were advised by DHS to call the crisis hotline at 1-866-452-6152.
“Public assistance programs can be vital during a public health crisis, and our resources are still available to ensure eligible Pennsylvanians are connected to the programs they need,” DHS Secretary Teresa Miller said in a press release announcing the closures. “Clients should take advantage of online resources like COMPASS and the myCOMPASS PA mobile app as Pennsylvania seeks to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 throughout the commonwealth.”