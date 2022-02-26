Districts finding ways to spend relief funds

Last March, a year into the COVID-19 pandemic, Valley schools received a combined $49 million in emergency funding from the American Rescue Plan without much direction on how to allocate the money.
Some of the money has been spent on technology, some on summer school to help students catch back up if needed. A lot of it remains unspent, either allocated for future spending or still in search of a home.
Pennsylvania schools shared $4.9 billion of the $122 billion in Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) for K-12 schools across the nation. According to data from the Pennsylvania Association of School Administrators, Valley schools saw between $1.6 million (Southern Columbia) and $6.5 million (Shikellamy).
Address learning loss
The bill required local school districts to use 20 percent of the funding for “addressing learning loss through the implementation of evidence-based interventions that respond to the academic and social and emotional needs of students.” Funding may be used for everything from improving ventilation at schools and purchasing personal protective equipment to purchasing additional WiFi hotspots for students without connectivity and funding summer, afterschool and extended learning programs.
Midd-West School District Superintendent Joe Stroup said about $3 million of the $8.1 million the district will receive has been spent to date.
Much of the initial funding was spent on personal protective equipment, technology devices, WiFi hotspots and other resources “to drive our education program in an online environment,” Stroup said.
The district will continue to spend the funds on technology, particularly since the western part of Snyder County where the students live has spotty, unreliable high-quality internet service.
Student technology and connectivity needs are growing as enrollment in the district’s in-house cyber program has more than doubled, Stroup said.
The district is also purchasing text and school resources that can be delivered in an online format.
“All of this is a very costly undertaking,” Stroup said.
Some of the funds must also be allocated for programs designed to address student learning loss during the pandemic.
“We are trying to construct them in an in-person environment to make up for the time missed, but there are challenges associated with that too,” he said, citing finding staff for summer- or after-school programs and transportation.
In Milton, Education Director Daphne Kirkpatrick said Milton’s ESSER funding has been allocated into two chunks, one of more than $4.2 million and another $326,000 to address learning loss.
Support students, staff
The larger pot, Kirkpatrick said, has been “prioritized ... to support our staff and students as a response to COVID-19 and the pandemic. The supports for students include salaries and benefits for key personnel whom directly support the needs of students such as guidance counselors, school nurses, school psychologists, social workers our deans of students and our home and school visitor.”
Kirkpatrick said programming is also being established to “help us to identify and assess the social, emotional and mental health needs of our students,” and staff, she said, including access to an employee assistance program to cover everything from counseling, financial coaching and wellness.
The smaller pot will be focused on addressing learning loss, including emotional learning and reading improvement at Milton.
“We plan to support learning loss needs by offering after-school summer school and credit recovery options,” Kirkpatrick said. “We plan to support the social and emotional learning needs by allocating funds for school psychologist services and support of professional development to address the social-emotional and mental health needs of students.”
Lewisburg, according to Director of Administrative Services John Fairchild, plans to spend $1,667,374 on HVAC modernization in the district. The total project will cost an estimated $9,934,192.
The district will also spend $416,844 of the estimated allocation on learning loss, Fairchild said.
In southern Northumberland County, Line Mountain Business Manager Kaitlin Rosselli said that district is just starting to spend its $2.6 million with the majority budgeted for the 2022-23 school year.
Early spending, about $250,000 Rosselli said, has focused on learning loss, including summer school — “heavily focused on kindergarten and first-grade students,” she said — STEM Kits for elementary students and after-school staff hours for tutoring and open labs.
In the coming year, the district plans to spend $46,254 to update its high/middle school computer lab, updated and new science materials ($80,000), updated and additional technology supplies district-wide including laptops, iPads and smartboards ($100,000), maintenance supplies to keep up with increased cleaning and sanitizing district-wide ($100,000) and a bump in foodservice department salaries and benefits ($230,000).
According to a report provided by Danville Area School District Business Manager Bobby Ely, “Staff, community member and board members were sent surveys. Emails (were) sent asking staff for input on summer and after school programming. Discussions on budget and spending of funds were at the finance committee meetings, curriculum committee meetings, and board meetings where there is public input because they are open to everyone.”
Ely’s report said the district will spend money from the ARP ESSER funding round on summer programming — curriculum, supplies, salaries and related benefits and transportation — mental health services and supports and professional development.
Ely did not provide specific totals on how the district would divide its estimated $3,463,235 allocation within those categories.
Daily Item reporters Justin Strawser, Chris Benson, Joe Sylvester and Marcia Moore contributed to this report.