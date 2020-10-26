There are 96 active COVID-19 cases at SCI-Coal Township according to a statewide database from the state's Department of Corrections.
The state is reporting 94 active inmate cases and two active staff cases as of this morning. The DOC reports the facility is in the state's Level 2 of its demobilization plan. At Level 2, some activities are limited. According to the DOC, treatment and programs can continue with social distancing, meals can be served in dining halls, the law library and other services are also open with social distancing requirements.
The Department of Health's overall county database shows 148 new cases in Northumberland County from Oct. 18-24. The two-day weekend totals should be released today.