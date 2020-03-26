Pennsylvania Department of Corrections extended its suspension of inmate visitation at all state prisons through April 10.
Secretary John Wetzel said temporarily halting visits “has been a good protocol” to mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus.
“Currently, we have no positive cases of COVID-19 in our state prison inmate population, and we are working to delay the virus entering our system,” Wetzel said.
The visitation suspension plus enhanced employee screenings began March 13. Corrections officials switched to video visitation and allowed free phone calls and emails to let inmates connect with family and friends.
Wetzel credited corrections employees with working long hours, “just like the first responders out in the community.”
The Department of Corrections announced last week that beginning Saturday, SCI Retreat will be the sole intake facility for male inmates and parole violators. Focusing on parole, the department furloughed paroled individuals from centers to home plans and is working to maximize releases through the parole board, seeking to expedite the release process for those with pending home plans.
Other measures implemented include suspended entry of non-critical individuals, protective gear like masks for staff and inmates, free anti-bacterial soap for inmates, increased availability of hand sanitizer and cleaning frequency, non-essential staff directed to work from home, closed barber shops and salons, incorporated social distancing throughout facilities, airing religious services to inmates through a dedicated TV channel.