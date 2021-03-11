An inmate at SCI-Coal Township has died from complications due to the COVID-19, according to the state Department of Corrections' dashboard.
It is the first death at the facility linked to the novel coronavirus. The state has reported that 112 inmates have died statewide, including one at SCI-Muncy.
There are 20 active cases at the prison according to the Department of Corrections’ COVID tracker, including six inmates, an increase of one since Wednesday. There are also 14 cases among staff members.
Statewide, the Department of Health registered 2,652 new cases on Thursday, the seventh day in a row with fewer than 3,000 new cases. There were also 39 new cases in the Valley, including 18 in Northumberland County, 17 in Snyder, three in Union and one in Montour. Seven of Northumberland's new cases are from long-term care facilities while six are nursing home cases in Snyder County.
There were also 51 new deaths registered across Pennsylvania on Thursday, including one each in Northumberland and Snyder counties. Thursday marked the 22nd consecutive day with fewer than 100 deaths, but the most since March 6.
According to the latest data from state health officials, 114,835 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered on Wednesday. It pushed the state's total since vaccinations began in December to 1,065,160 fully vaccinated residents. Another 2,178,312 have received one dose.
Across the Valley, 24,179 residents are fully vaccinated and another 39,047 have received the first dose.
According to the DOH, 1,494 residents were hospitalized as of noon Thursday, down 19 from Wednesday. The number of patients being treated in intensive care units dropped by 6 to 320, while 191 people are being treated on ventilators, up 17.
There are 40 patients being treated in Valley hospitals, down five from Wednesday. At Geisinger in Danville, 27 COVID patients are being treated according to state data — down seven from Wednesday — with five in the ICU and two on ventilators. There are eight patients at Geisinger-Shamokin — up two — and five at Evangelical Community Hospital. Geisinger Shamokin has four patients in the ICU; Evangelical has one. Neither hospital has a COVID patient on a ventilator.
On campus
On Thursday morning, the Bucknell University COVID-19 dashboard showed 18 active infections — up two — including 15 among students. The school reported 44 students are in isolation, up three. Bucknell reported two new positive tests on Wednesday.
At Susquehanna University, there are 12 active cases on campus — down four — including 11 students. Since the semester began, there have been 83 total cases at SU, including 71 students.
Nursing homes
As of noon Wednesday, there have been 2,107 cases at 35 long-term care facilities across the Valley, up 15 from Wednesday's data release.
The state does not indicate how many cases are active at nursing homes or assisted living facilities, just the number of cases since the pandemic began last March.
In Montour County, there have been 285 resident and 69 staff cases at six locations. There have been 39 deaths at the facilities.
In Northumberland County, 20 facilities have combined for 1,019 resident cases — up four from Wednesday — and 253 staff cases — up three for the seond day in a row. There have been 208 combined deaths.
In Snyder County, there have been 138 resident cases — up five — and 35 staffers at two locations. There have been 20 combined deaths at the two facilities.
In Union County, 259 resident cases and 49 staff cases have been confirmed — along with 43 total deaths — at seven nursing homes.
Prisons
There are still 29 active cases at United States Penitentiary (USP) in Lewisburg, down one overall. Twenty of the cases are among staff members. To date, no inmate or staff member has died due to complications from the virus.
There are three inmate cases and no cases among staff members at the Allenwood low-security site and one inmate case at the medium-security unit. At USP-Allenwood, there are four active inmate infections and three cases among employees. To date, one inmate from the USP facility has died from the disease.
Since the pandemic began last March, 1,212 inmates at the four federal prisons have recovered, while 156 staffers have recovered.