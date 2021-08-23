A doctor at Geisinger recommends additional precautionary measures if you have taken an over-the-counter COVID-19 test that promises results in less than 30 minutes.
Dr. Donna Wolk, the director of laboratory medicine for Geisinger in Danville, said those rapid antigen tests that can be found at CVS, Walmart and other locations, have an accuracy rate of 50 to 80 percent at best and have their share of false positives and false negatives.
Take extra precautions — quarantine a few more days if possible and wear masks. and get retested, she said.
“It’s a false sense of security,” said Wolk. “We personally don’t recommend antigen testing at all in the Geisinger system. We offer it right now, but we’re considering discontinuing it.”
She added, “We’ve seen many cases where someone purchases a test and got a negative, goes on a trip and develops symptoms, and then tested positive,” she said.
PCR tests (also known as molecular, NAAT or lab tests,) which can also be obtained over the counter, detect active COVID-19 infections and provide results in one to two days after sample is received by the lab.
The PCR tests take the sample and amplify it, creating millions of strands, in order to be tested. They have a 90 to 98 percent accuracy rate in being able to detect the virus, said Wolk.
“Those antigen tests should be backed up for accuracy,” said Wolk. “There are times when they may be useful to communities without access to molecular tests, of if you want to monitor yourself, or if it’s allergies versus COVID.”
A PCR test may take longer, but it will be tested at a reputable laboratory, said Wolk.
The turnaround for testing at Geisinger is 24 hours or less, said Wolk.
The rapid tests at CVS cost $23.99 for the Binax Now brand and $38.99 for the Ellume brand. The PCR test is $119.99.
The Binax brand test “has received FDA Emergency Use Authorization for self-testing without the need to ship samples to a lab or for a prescription from your health care provider. This 15-minute test can be completed anytime, anywhere. Simply test yourself twice within 3 days, with at least 36 hours between tests,” according to the product description.
The Food and Drug Administration, which gave its approval in April, said Abbott’s BinaxNow and Quidel’s QuickVue tests can now be sold without a prescription. Both tests were first OK’d last year but came with conditions that limited their use, including prescription requirements and instructions that they only be used on people with symptoms.
The home tests allow users to collect a sample themselves with a nasal swab that is then inserted into a test strip. Results are usually available in 10 to 20 minutes. Most other COVID-19 tests require a swab sample taken by a health worker at a testing location.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.