MILTON — A masking exemption form that would have allowed parents to exclude their children from wearing masks in schools was voted down at the Milton Area School Board public meeting on Tuesday night.
In a split 5-4 vote, after comments from the public and a 45-minute executive session, board members Christine Rantz, Kevin Fry, Eric Moser and Kenneth Snyder voted in favor of passing the new policy while board members Andrew Frederick, Brett Hosterman, Lindsay Kessler, Dr. Leocadia Paliulis and Dr. Alvin Weaver voted against it. Because the motion failed, the current policy of requiring a doctor's signature will remain in effect.
The meeting brought out nearly 80 people, many of whom were unmasked and asking the school board to defy the state mandate to have students wear masks in school or let the parents make the decisions for their own children. The decision was met with criticism and threats of bringing a lawsuit against the district.
"I'd like to thank the four board members that did vote to help protect our children and care about our children," said David Hackenburg. "I'd like to know what we're supposed to do with our sick kids that are getting sick from wearing a mask and breathing their own air and stuff. This is not a law, it's a mandate, there's no law to back it up."
Hackenberg said more kids are getting sick from wearing masks than getting sick from COVID-19.
"If people stop testing for COVID," said Hackenberg. "We wouldn't have COVID. We'd have everything else but COVID. I really appreciate the people who care about our kids and worry about our society and what's going on. The rest of you grow a backbone. It really sucks."
Hosterman said any decision he and his fellow board members make "will be the wrong one."
"We all represent individuals in this community who are both sides of this issue," said Hosterman.
He said the district complies every day with "dozens of mandates" on mental health, active shooter drillers, drugs and alcohol and training for school board members. A doctor is the best person to decide whether a student should be exempt from medical issues, including masks, he said.
"I fear the more students who attend school without masks the higher our case count will be," said Hosterman. "We'll be back to virtual learning again. Kids just want to be in school."
Hosterman said he cannot "in good conscience" open the district up to litigation and risk state or federal funding. He encouraged his fellow board members to vote "no" with him.
Frederick said all guidance from the state and school board associations and local medical facilities such as Geisinger, Evangelical Community Hospital and UPMC have all advocated for masks. The school board should not "pick and choose" laws to obey, he said.
Moser asked the citizens to remain "calm and civil" no matter the outcome of the vote.
Prior to the vote, the school board heard from several people, including Karen Buttorf who said parents are ready to bring a lawsuit against the district.
"We are ready to file if necessary," said Buttorf. "I encourage you to support the parental opt out and follow the mandate as it is written."
The order, which went into effect Sept. 7 and applies to all K-12 schools and child care facilities in Pennsylvania, requires students, staff and visitors to wear masks inside school buildings, regardless of vaccination status. Further guidance from the state Department of Education shows that a student must have a medical condition to opt out of masks.
Kellie Brouse, a teacher, spoke up in favor of the mask mandate.
Nathan Troutman, the district's insurance agent with CM Region, said school board members would "maybe" be liable if they didn't follow the mask mandate. The claim would be presented and evaluated on individual cases, he said.
"The safest bet obviously is not to go there," said Troutman. "Does it void coverage? I don't think it voids coverage definitely. I think it's an unknown variable that's part of the decision you make."
Matthew Lopez said he was "a little bit disgusted" with the decision and having the insurance agent speak without being on the agenda.
"We should have known 24 hours in advance on the agenda that he was coming," said Lopez. "To put him after us, that's kind of slimy."