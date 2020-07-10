Pennsylvania's Department of Health reported 1,009 additional COVID-19 cases on Friday, the first time in two months there have been more than 1,000 new cases statewide,
There were four new cases locally — three in Northumberland County and one in Montour — as the state surpassed 93,000 with its first four-digit increase since May 10. Since the state began tracking COVID-19 data in March, there have been 93,876 confirmed cases.
State health officials also announced another 32 deaths, pushing the statewide total to 6,880. Nearly 4,700 deaths have been tied to long-term care facilities statewide.
There were no new cases or deaths tied to long-term care facilities in the Valley.
The additional confirmed infections have been driven in large part by the increase in Allegheny and Philadelphia counties. Allegheny County announced another 190 new cases on Friday.
Statewide there are now 653 patients in state hospitals with COVID-19, an increase of three from Thursday. There are also 97 patients on ventilators, an increase of one.
With the new cases in Northumberland and Montour counties, the cumulative total locally is 588: 342 in Northumberland County, 97 in Union, 77 in Montour and 72 in Snyder.
Across the Valley, COVID-19 cases have been confirmed at 7 long-term care facilities, three each in Northumberland and Union counties and one in Snyder County. There have been 54 residents and eight workers who tested positive in Northumberland County facilities; 3 residents at a Snyder County facility and 1 resident and two employees in Union County. There were no new cases announced Friday.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 18,164 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,428 cases among employees, for a total of 21,592 at 737 distinct facilities in 52 counties. Out of Pennsylvania's total deaths, 4,699 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
The number of infections is thought to be far higher than the state’s confirmed case count because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected without feeling sick. For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in a couple of weeks. Older adults and people with existing health problems are at higher risk of more severe illness, including pneumonia or death.
Union County employee quarantine
Union County issued a directive to its employees Friday mandating they quarantine for 14 consecutive days should they travel to a COVID-19 “hot spot” as identified by the Governor’s Office.
County employees must quarantine should the vacation or visit a “hot spot” for any other reasons, according to the directive. The directive requires that they notify their director if they have already made plans or are planning to travel outside of Pennsylvania.
As of Friday morning, the state recommends travelers quarantine for 14 days after visiting the following locations: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Utah.
“The quarantine period shall be unpaid leave unless the employee is able to work remotely or utilizes their vacation, personal or comp time,” the directive states.
County employees are asked to review the Department of Health’s COVID-19 Information for Travelers page before leaving Pennsylvania: https://www.health.pa.gov/topics/disease/coronavirus/Pages/Travelers.aspx.