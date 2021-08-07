The number of new COVID cases in Pennsylvania decreased for the third day in a row on Saturday while state Health officials registered more than 1,400 cases for the fifth day in a row.
The Department of Health announced 1,520 new cases on Saturday, down from 1,691 on Friday and more than 1,700 on Thursday.
According to the State Department of Health’s report, there were 19 new cases in the Valley, at least one in each county for the third consecutive day. There were 10 cases in Northumberland County, five in Snyder, three in Union and one in Montour.
There were four new deaths linked to the virus statewide. None were reported in Susquehanna Valley counties for the sixth consecutive day.
DOH officials reported 11.7 million doses of COVID vaccine had been administered in Pennsylvania and 5.7 million people are fully vaccinated, including 80,173.
Hospitalization
There were 668 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 on Saturday, an increase of 24 from Friday. Of those hospitalized, 148 were being treated in intensive care units (ICUs), up 7. There were 84 patients on ventilators, down one from Thursday’s report.
In the Valley, 11 patients were hospitalized in Valley medical facilities — up two Friday. Three patients are in ICUs, all at Geisinger in Danville.
There were six patients at Geisinger’s main campus in Danville, including two in the ICU. Two patients are being treated at Evangelical Community Hospital and three patients are being treated in an ICU at Geisinger-Shamokin, up two from Friday. There are no patients being treated on ventilators in Valley hospitals.
Prisons
There were two active COVID-19 infections at the State Correctional Institution in Coal Township, one inmate and one staff member, according to the Department of Corrections’ latest update on Saturday. There are 67 active inmate cases at state prisons — up four — including the one at SCI-Coal. Of that total, 31 are at SCI-Phoenixville, up eight. There are 39 staff cases at state prisons, up one.
There is one active staff case at both USP-Lewisburg and USP-Allenwood.
There are no active cases at the Selinsgrove Center, Danville State Hospital or juvenile detention centers in Montour County.