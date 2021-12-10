The state Department of Health recorded 11,628 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, the fifth-highest one-day increase since the pandemic began in March 2020.
The total includes 209 new cases in the Valley. State Health officials also registered four deaths of Valley residents from COVID.
It marked the ninth time in 10 days with at least 6,000 new cases statewide. The highest-one increase in new cases was registered Dec. 5, 2020, when DOH officials recorded 12,884 new cases.
The state’s rolling seven-day average of new cases stands at 7,786.
State Health officials also reported 134 new COVID-related deaths, the third time this week with more than 100 deaths. That total includes two recorded deaths in both Northumberland and Union counties.
In the Valley, there were 209 new infections, the 10th time in 12 days with more than 100 cases. There were 106 new cases in Northumberland County, 44 in both Union and Snyder counties and 15 in Montour. Northumberland County has had at least 100 cases five times in December.
To date, 748 Valley residents have died of COVID-19 and there have been 32,762 infections in the Valley.
All 67 Pennsylvania counties continued to see high community transmission of the disease on Friday, meaning at least 100 new cases per 100,000 residents over the previous seven days, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Nationwide, 78.99 percent of counties are showing high levels of transmission, a slight drop from Thursday's report, and 1.58 percent are showing low levels, according to data reported Friday.
DOH officials reported new cases in all 67 counties on Friday with 30 counties reporting at least 100 new cases. Philadelphia County, which reported 10 new cases on Thursday, added 1,787 cases on Friday.
At Susquehanna University, there are 27 active cases on campus, including 23 students and four staffers. In Union County, there are 12 active cases on campus, including three students and nine staffers. Bucknell is reporting just one student is in isolation and four positive tests on campus this week.
Hospitalizations
Health officials reported 98 new hospitalizations Friday, the 18th time in 19 days there has been an increase in hospitalizations statewide. Hospitizalations have increased by more than 170 over the past two days. The DOH reported 4,502 Pennsylvania residents were being treated at hospitals. Of those patients hospitalized statewide, 940 were being treated in intensive care units (ICUs), up 17, and 560 — up 19 — were on ventilators.
There were 128 patients at Geisinger in Danville — up a dozen — 26 at Geisinger in Shamokin — up six — and 46 at Evangelical Community Hospital, down one.
There were 37 patients in intensive care units at Geisinger in Danville — up seven — 11 at Evangelical Community Hospital, and six at Geisinger-Shamokin.
Geisinger’s Danville location was treating 21 on ventilators — up 11 — while Evangelical has eight.
Of Evangelical’s 45 hospitalized COVID patients, 34 were not fully vaccinated, hospital officials said. Nine of the 11 patients in the ICU are not fully vaccinated as are six of eight patients on ventilators.
Prisons, state facilities
COVID-19 infections at the State Correctional Institution (SCI) in Coal Township dropped for the third day in a row on Friday among inmates.
There were 36 inmate cases — down 11 — and 17 staff cases — level with Thursday's report— according to the state Department of Corrections (DOC). Statewide, there were 284 inmate cases — down 14 — and 271 staff cases, up four.
At the U.S. Penitentiary (USP) in Lewisburg, there were no active cases after the federal Bureau of Prisons cleared both inmate cases in the federal data since last week. There was one staff case at USP Allenwood, along with the 12 inmate cases, down two. At the nearby low-security unit, there are two staff and two inmate cases, along with one inmate cases at the medium-security unit.
There were six staff cases and no client cases at the Danville State Hospital, according to the state Department of Human Services (DHS). The Selinsgrove State Center was also reporting five active staff cases. There were no changes in the most recent data at either facility.