Pennsylvania Health officials registered 2,076 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the first time since May 15 there have been more than 2,000 cases in a single day.
Nearly all of the state's COVID data is trending up. In addition to the new cases, hospitalizations jumped by nearly 100 and the number of patients on ventilators and in intensive care units also increased.
As of noon Tuesday, 847 patients were in Pennsylvania hospitals with COVID-19 symptoms. The number of residents in Pennsylvania hospitals with COVID symptoms has increased by more than 150 since Saturday.
Locally, there were 16 new cases in the Valley according to the latest data: Seven in Northumberland County, five in Union and two each in Montour and Snyder counties. There were no deaths in the Valley linked to the virus, the ninth day in a row.
The state says more than 11.7 million vaccinations have been administered for COVID-19 and 5.7 million are fully vaccinated, including 80,644 in the Valley.
Hospitalizations
There were 847 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 on Tuesday, an increase of 93 from Monday.
Of those hospitalized, 204 were being treated in intensive care units (ICUs), 19 more than what appeared on Monday. There were 105 patients on ventilators, up 15.
In the Valley, 16 patients were hospitalized in Valley medical facilities — up five from Monday. There are four patients in intensive care units at Geisinger in Danville and one in the ICU at Geisinger-Shamokin.
There were 10 patients at Geisinger’s main campus in Danville, an increase of four in Monday. Two patients are being treated at Evangelical Community Hospital and four patients are being treated at Geisinger-Shamokin. There are no patients being treated on ventilators in Valley hospitals.
Prisons
There is one new active staff COVID case at SCI-Coal Township, the third active case at the facility. The Department of Corrections reports 69 inmates statewide have active cases, including one in Coal Township. There are 33 active staff cases, including two at Coal.
There are 69 active inmate cases at state prisons — up two from Monday — including the one at SCI Coal. Of that total, 31 are at SCI Phoenixville. There are 33 staff cases at state prisons, down two from Monday.
There is one active staff case at both the United States Penitentiary (USP) in Lewisburg and USP Allenwood, as of Monday morning.
There are also new active cases at the Selinsgrove Center and the male juvenile detention center in Danville. There are no active cases at the Danville State Hospital or the female juvenile detention center in Montour County.