The number of new COVID cases in Pennsylvania, along with deaths and hospitalizations from the coronavirus continued their upward trend on Sunday.
Department of Health registered 1,187 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday.
Pennsylvania’s rolling seven-day average of new cases increased again and now sits at 1,509, the highest since March 1. The state has added at least 1,000 new cases each day since Monday and surpassed 2,000 new infections twice over that span.
Locally, there were five new cases. In the Valley, there were three cases in Northumberland County and one each in Union and Montour. Snyder County had no new infections. It is the 13th time in April that Snyder County did not any new cases.
Health officials linked six more deaths to the virus statewide. None of them were in the Valley counties, the fourth day in a row with no local deaths linked to the coronavirus.
All four Valley counties continue to have low community levels of COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and its latest data released Friday.
Pennsylvania infections increased 27 percent, deaths were up 89 percent and hospitalizations were up six percent over the last week, according to data being tracked by the CDC and Johns Hopkins University. Nationally, the number of cases was up 29 percent, while deaths were down 20 percent.
Nationally, hospitalizations were up 11 percent in the last week.
Sixty-three of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties had low levels of COVID-19 — including all four in the Valley — according to the latest data from the CDC which is updated on Fridays. Tioga County is seeing high levels of COVID, while Sullivan, Susquehanna and Bradford all have medium levels. It is the first time in six weeks at least one county had high levels. Nationally, there were 40 counties with high levels of COVID, 228 with medium and 2,956 with low.
The CDC looks at the combination of three metrics — new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population in the past 7 days, the percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, and total new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in the past 7 days — to determine the COVID-19 community level.
The CDC reported Saturday that 77.7 percent of Pennsylvanians 18 and older were fully vaccinated, while 68.2 percent of all residents were fully vaccinated. On Tuesday, the state surpassed more than 19 million doses of a COVID vaccine administered.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Sunday, there were 504 COVID hospitalizations statewide, down three from Saturday. It was the second time in three hospitalizations decreased after increases in six of the last seven days.
There were 64 patients in intensive care units (ICUs), down five, and 30 were breathing using ventilators, up six.
There were 13 patients hospitalized locally. There were 12 patients at Geisinger in Danville and there was one at Geisinger Shamokin.
Two COVID patients at Geisinger’s main campus and the patient at Shamokin were being treated in the ICU.
State facilities, prisons
As of Sunday, the Department of Human Services (DHS) reported at least one case among employees at the Selinsgrove Center. The state does not release specific totals if there are fewer than five cases.
There were no active cases at Danville State Hospital, or either of the male or female units at the North Central Secure Treatment Unit, according to DHS.
At the State Correctional Institution in Coal Township, there were also no active cases, according to the state Department of Corrections. Statewide, there were 9 inmate cases and another 20 staff cases, level with reports since Friday. Statewide, four prisons have inmate cases, and 13 have staff cases.
Federal prisons in Lewisburg and Allenwood were at Level 1 operational levels of COVID mitigation, the lowest level of modifications in the federal Bureau of Prisons’ mitigation plans.
It means prisons have resumed normal operations while inmates and staffers wear masks indoors. There were no cases at any of the Valley’s federal prisons.
As of Saturday, there were 49 federal prisons nationally at Level 1 (the lowest), 24 were at Level 2 and 25 were at Level 3.
Institution operational levels (Level 1, Level 2, or Level 3) are based on the facilities’ COVID-19 medical isolation rate, combined percentage of staff and inmate completed vaccinations series and their respective county transmission rates.