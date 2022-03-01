The state Department of Health registered 1,110 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the first time in three days state Health officials recorded more than 1,000 new cases.
The number of patients hospitalized with COVID symptoms also continued to drop across Pennsylvania, and in the three Valley hospitals.
The state’s seven-day rolling average of new cases sits at 1,629, down from more than 28,000 in January. It is the lowest since Aug. 11, 2021.
According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Johns Hopkins University, across the nation, new cases were down 14 percent over the past week and hospitalizations were down 17 percent; Deaths linked to COVID-19 were up 17 percent in the last week. In Pennsylvania, the number of new cases was down 35 percent, deaths were down seven percent and hospitalizations were down 17 percent.
Locally, there were 23 new cases recorded, including 10 in Northumberland County, seven in Union and three each in Montour and Snyder counties.
According to the new CDC guidance, Montour County was seeing high community transmission rates, while Northumberland, Snyder and Union counties are reporting medium rates. Across Pennsylvania, 16 counties have low rates, 36 have medium and 15 have high. The COVID-19 community level is determined by the higher of the new admissions and inpatient beds metrics, based on the current level of new cases per 100,000 population in the past 7 days.
Statewide there were 116 deaths linked to the coronavirus, the highest total in a week. There were three deaths in the Valley: Two Northumberland County residents and one in Montour. Ten Northumberland County residents have died from COVID over the past 10 days, while Montour County has had four residents die over the past week after going two weeks without a death.
Across Pennsylvania, 76.5 percent of adults 18 and older are fully vaccinated according to the CDC and 67 percent of all residents are vaccinated.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Tuesday, there were 1,356 hospitalizations statewide, down 53 from Monday.
Statewide, there were 252 in intensive care units (ICUs), down eight, and 163 were breathing using ventilators, down one.
There were 75 patients hospitalized locally on Tuesday. There were 63 patients at Geisinger in Danville, three at Geisinger-Shamokin and nine at Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg, down three at Evangelical.
Geisinger’s main campus in Danville had 19 patients in the ICU and 13 on a ventilator.
Of Evangelical’s nine COVID patients, seven were not fully vaccinated, including two of the three being treated in the ICU.
Prisons, state facilities
As of Tuesday, there were fewer than five cases among those receiving services and 18 among staffers at the Selinsgrove Center, the same figures as reported since the weekend. At Danville State Hospital, there were no active infections among those receiving services or among staff members, according to the state Department of Human Services.
The department reported less than five cases among both boys and staff members at the North Central Secure Treatment Unit. There were no cases in the girls unit.
There were two inmate cases at the State Correctional Institution in Coal Township, according to the state Department of Corrections (DOC). There are no staff cases at the site. Statewide, there were 109 inmate cases and another 81 staff cases.
At the federal prison system in Union County, Allenwood’s three locations had four combined cases on Tuesday: Two staff cases at the low-security unit, one inmate case at the medium-security facility and one staff case at USP-Allenwood. There were one inmate case and 15 staff infections at USP-Lewisburg, down five inmate cases in one day. The report was provided by the federal Bureau of Prisons.