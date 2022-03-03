On Thursday, the state Department of Health added 1,210 new cases statewide, the second day in a row with more than 1,000 new cases while more than 60 COVID-related deaths were added for the third consecutive day.
The state’s seven-day rolling average of new cases sits at 1,324, down from more than 28,000 in January. It is the lowest average since early August.
According to data from the CDC and Johns Hopkins University, across the nation, new cases were down 30 percent over the past week, hospitalizations were down 21 percent and deaths linked to COVID-19 were down four percent. In Pennsylvania, the number of new COVID cases is down 41 percent over the last week, deaths were down eight percent and hospitalizations were down 10 percent.
Locally, there were 42 new cases recorded in the latest data, the fourth day in a row the local total has increased. That total includes 18 in Northumberland County, 14 in Union, seven in Snyder and three in Montour.
According to the new CDC guidance, Montour County was seeing high community transmission rates, while Northumberland, Snyder and Union counties are reporting medium rates. Across Pennsylvania, 16 counties have low rates, 36 have medium and 15 have high. The COVID-19 community level is determined by the higher of the new admissions and inpatient beds metrics, based on the current level of new cases per 100,000 population in the past 7 days.
Statewide, there were 65 deaths linked to the coronavirus, with more than 250 over the past three days. There were two COVID-related deaths in the Valley, one each in Snyder and Union counties.
Across Pennsylvania, 76.6 percent of adults 18 and older are fully vaccinated according to the CDC and 67.1 percent of all residents are vaccinated.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Thursday, there were 1,230 hospitalizations statewide, down 62 from Wednesday. The number of COVID hospitalizations statewide has dropped for 26 consecutive days.
Statewide, there were 223 in intensive care units (ICUs), down seven, and 132 were breathing using ventilators, down 11.
There were 62 patients hospitalized locally on Thursday, up five. It was the first time in a week the number of local patients increased in a week. There were 47 patients at Geisinger in Danville, three at Geisinger-Shamokin and 12 at Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg.
Geisinger’s main campus in Danville had 11 patients in the ICU and seven on a ventilator. There are two COVID patients in the ICU in Shamokin.
Of Evangelical’s 12 COVID patients, nine were not fully vaccinated, including all three being treated in the ICU and the one on a ventilator.
Prisons, state facilities
There are six new inmate cases at the medium-security unit in Allenwood, the only cases at the three facilities in Allenwood.
According to the Bureau of Prisons, there are also 15 staff cases at USP-Lewisburg. There were no cases at USP-Allenwood or the low-security unit.
As of Thursday, there were no active cases among those receiving services and fewer than five staff cases at the Selinsgrove Center, At Danville State Hospital, there were no active infections among those receiving services and fewer than five cases among staff members, according to the state Department of Human Services.
There were two inmate cases at the State Correctional Institution in Coal Township, according to the state Department of Corrections (DOC). There were no staff cases at the site. Statewide, there were 90 inmate cases and another 65 staff cases.