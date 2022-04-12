The state Department of Health added 1,272 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the largest increase since February and the fourth time in six days with at least 1,000 new cases.
Locally, there were 11 new cases, including four in Union County, three in Northumberland and two each in Montour and Snyder counties.
Pennsylvania infections have increased 43 percent, deaths are down 19 over the past week according to data being tracked by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Johns Hopkins University. Statewide, hospitalizations linked to the coronavirus are down four percent. The state's rolling 7-day average of new cases now sits at 933, the highest in a month.
There were no new deaths linked to COVID-19 in the Valley counties and 17 statewide on Tuesday. It was the fifth consecutive day with no new local deaths.
Sixty-four of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties had low levels of COVID-19 — including all four in the Valley — according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. For the fifth week in a row, there were no counties in Pennsylvania registering high levels of COVID-19. Nationally, there were 19 counties with high levels of COVID, 123 with medium and 3,082 with low. In Pennsylvania, Sullivan, Susquehanna and Bradford counties had medium COVID levels.
The CDC looks at the combination of three metrics — new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population in the past 7 days, the percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, and total new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in the past 7 days — to determine the COVID-19 community level.
The CDC reported 77.3 percent of Pennsylvanians 18 and older were fully vaccinated, while 67.9 percent of all residents were fully vaccinated.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Tuesday, there were 432 COVID hospitalizations statewide, an increase of 21 since Monday. It is the largest one-day increase in new COVID patients since Jan. 14.
There were 59 patients in intensive care units (ICUs), down 2, and 38 were breathing using ventilators, down eight.
There were 15 patients hospitalized locally, down four from Monday. There were 13 patients at Geisinger in Danville, and one each at Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg and Geisinger Shamokin.
Geisinger’s main campus in Danville had five patients in the ICU and four on a ventilator. Evangelical officials report its one COVID patient was not fully vaccinated.
State facilities, prisons
There were no active cases at any of the state facilities under the direction of the Department of Human Services in the Valley. As of Tuesday morning, DHS reported no cases at the Selinsgrove Center, Danville State Hospital, or either of the male or female units at the North Central Secure Treatment Unit.
At the State Correctional Institution in Coal Township, there were also no active cases, according to the state Department of Corrections (DOC). Statewide, there were 10 inmate cases and another 21 staff cases. Four prisons statewide had inmate cases as of Tuesday morning, while 11 prisons had staff infections.
Federal prisons in Lewisburg and Allenwood were at Level 1 operational levels of COVID mitigation, the lowest level of modifications in the federal Bureau of Prisons’ mitigation plans. It means prisons have resumed normal operations while inmates and staffers wear masks indoors. There was one inmate case at USP-Lewisburg and no cases at three Allenwood facilities Sunday morning, the same figures as reported since Saturday.
As of Sunday morning, there were 55 federal prisons nationally at Level 1 (the lowest), 23 were at Level 2 and 20 were at Level 3.
Institution operational levels (Level 1, Level 2, or Level 3) are based on the facilities’ COVID-19 medical isolation rate, combined percentage of staff and inmate completed vaccinations series and their respective county transmission rates.