The Department of Health registered 1,320 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the highest one-day total in nearly three weeks.
Thursday's report marked the first time in a week more than 1,000 cases were recorded in a single day. The statewide total includes 11 cases in the Valley — six in Northumberland County and five more in Union. There were no new cases in Montour or Snyder counties.
The state’s seven-day rolling average of new cases now sits at 798, increasing on Thursday. It marked the first time since Feb. 28 the rolling average went up from the previous day.
DOH officials added 30 deaths to the state’s toll on Thursday, the third day in a row with at least 30 deaths statewide. There were no deaths registered among Valley residents.
According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Johns Hopkins University, across the nation, new cases were down 11 percent over the past week, hospitalizations were down 26 percent and deaths linked to COVID-19 were down eight percent. In Pennsylvania, the number of new COVID cases was down 16 percent over the last week, deaths were down 25 percent and hospitalizations were down 19 percent.
According to the new CDC guidance, all four Valley counties were seeing medium community levels of COVID-19. No Pennsylvania counties have high community levels this week after 16 reported that level a week ago. The COVID-19 community level is determined by the higher of the new admissions and inpatient beds metrics, based on the current level of new cases per 100,000 population in the past 7 days. The reports are updated weekly.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Thursday, there were 703 hospitalizations statewide, down 54 from Wednesday's. It was the fewest number of COVID patients in Pennsylvania hospitals since Aug. 8, 2021, and the 10th consecutive day hospitalizations have dropped statewide.
Statewide, there were 108 in intensive care units (ICUs), up two, and 58 were breathing using ventilators, down four.
There were 32 patients hospitalized locally, down four. There were 26 patients at Geisinger in Danville — down six — one at Geisinger-Shamokin and five at Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg, up two.
Geisinger’s main campus in Danville had seven patients in the ICU and three on a ventilator.
At Evangelical, one patient was treated in the ICU and on a ventilator. None of the five COVID patients at the Union County hospital were fully vaccinated.
Prisons, state facilities
Federal prisons in Lewisburg and Allenwood remain at Level 2 operational levels of COVID mitigation. It is the middle level of restrictions — down from months at Level 3 at the facilities — with no cases reported on Thursday.
As of Thursday, 29 prisons nationally are at Level 1 (the lowest), 38 are at Level 2 and 31 are at Level 3.
Institution operational levels (Level 1, Level 2, or Level 3) are based on the facilities’ COVID-19 medical isolation rate, combined percentage of staff and inmate completed vaccinations series, and their respective county transmission rates. At each level, an infection prevention procedure or modification to operations such as inmate programming and services may be made to mitigate the risk and spread of COVID-19 in accordance with BOP pandemic guidance.
As of midday Thursday, there were fewer than five active cases among those receiving services and no staff cases at the Selinsgrove Center. The state Department of Human Services (DHS) does not report specific numbers if they are fewer than five to avoid identifying individuals.
At Danville State Hospital, there were no active infections among those receiving services and fewer than five cases among staff members. At the North Central Secure Treatment Unit, there were fewer than five cases among youth and fewer than five among staff.
There were two inmate cases — down one — and no staff cases at the State Correctional Institution in Coal Township, according to the state Department of Corrections (DOC). Statewide, there were 47 inmate cases and another 47 staff cases.