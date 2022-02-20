COVID hospitalizations dropped again on Sunday while the state Department of Health registered the fewest number of new cases of the coronavirus since August.
State Health officials added 1,393 new cases on Sunday, the fewest since Aug. 2, 2021. It comes a day after state data showed an increase of 4,700 cases.
The state's rolling seven-day average of new cases sits at 2,763. Over the last week, according to data from Johns Hopkins and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Pennsylvania has seen a 22 percent drop in cases, 13 percent drop in deaths and 23 percent drop in hospitalizations.
Statewide, there were 103 deaths linked to COVID-19, including two in the Valley. The statewide total is the largest in five days. One resident in both Northumberland and Union counties died according to the most recent state data.
In the Valley, there were 24 cases added, including 16 in Northumberland County, six in Montour and two in Union. There were no new cases in Snyder County according to state data, the first time since Aug. 22, 2021 that one of the four Valley counties did not report at least one new case.
Sixty-five of Pennsylvania's 67 counties were seeing high community transmission of the disease on Sunday, meaning at least 100 new cases per 100,000 residents over the previous seven days. Lehigh and Delaware counties are now seeing substantial community spread. Nationally, 49 counties are seeing low community spread.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported 95 percent of counties nationwide were showing high levels of transmission. The CDC reports 1.18 percent — 38 counties nationwide — were showing low levels.
All 50 states had high levels of community transmission.
According to the CDC, 76.2 percent of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated, and 66.6 percent of all Pennsylvanians are fully vaccinated. The CDC reported 83 percent of Pennsylvanians have had at least one shot.
Anyone who has had two doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is considered fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Sunday, there were 1,921 hospitalizations statewide, down 55 from Saturday. It marked the 14th day in a row hospitalizations have decreased, including nine with a drop of at least 100 patients. The total number of hospitalized patients has decreased by 5,595 since Jan. 15.
Statewide, there were 438 in intensive care units (ICUs), down 25, and 217 were breathing using ventilators, down two.
There were 93 patients hospitalized locally on Sunday. There were 63 patients at Geisinger in Danville, six at Geisinger-Shamokin and 24 at Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg, all level with Saturday's reports.
Geisinger’s main campus in Danville had 19 patients in the ICU and 11 on a ventilator.
Prisons, state facilities
There were eight inmate cases and six staff cases at the State Correctional Institution in Coal Township, according to the state Department of Corrections (DOC), level with recent reports. Statewide there were 248 inmate cases and another 117 staff cases.
At the federal prison system in Union County, Allenwood’s three locations had five combined cases Sunday: Two staff cases at the low-security unit, two inmate cases at the medium-security facility and one staff case at USP-Allenwood, all the same as reported since late last week. There were 19 inmate cases and 20 staff infections at USP-Lewisburg, also the same as reported since Friday. The report was provided by the federal Bureau of Prions.
There were eight cases among those receiving services and 51 among staffers at the Selinsgrove Center. At Danville State Hospital, there were fewer than five infections each among those receiving services and among staff members. All of the figures were reported by the state Department of Human Services and all were identical to recent reports.