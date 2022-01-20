Pennsylvania registered fewer than 20,000 new COVID-19 cases for the fourth consecutive day on Thursday, while also recording 326 deaths linked to the coronavirus.
Hospitalizations for COVID-19 dipped below 7,000 for the first time in 10 days on Thursday, while the number of patients in local hospitals increased slightly.
The Department of Health recorded 17,457 new cases statewide. Locally, there were 387 new cases, the seventh time in eight days with at least 300 new cases across the four counties.
There were 187 new cases in Northumberland County, 92 in Union, 61 in Snyder and 47 in Montour County. Three Valley residents, two in Northumberland and one on Union, died due to complications from COVID.
Thursday's total pushed Northumberland to more than 20,000 cases since the start of the pandemic in March 2020. There have been 20,186 cases among Northumberland County residents.
There were 16 new cases at Valley long-term care facilities on Thursday with most cases among staffers. In Montour County, there are three new resident and staff cases, while there are seven new staff cases in facilities in Northumberland County and two residents. There is also one new resident case in Union County and one staff case in Snyder. The state does show active cases at long-term care facilities, only the cumulative number of cases since the pandemic began in 2020.
All 67 Pennsylvania counties continued to see high community transmission of the disease on Thursday, meaning at least 100 new cases per 100,000 residents over the previous seven days.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also reported 99.50 percent of counties nationwide were showing high levels of transmission. The CDC reports 0.34 percent — only 11 counties nationwide — were showing low levels. All 50 states had high levels of community transmission. There were 14 counties nationwide that aren’t seeing high levels of community transmission.
According to the CDC, 75.1 percent of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated. In Pennsylvania, CDC data show 93 percent of residents 18 and older have at least one shot.
According to the latest data provided by state Health officials this week, between Jan. 1, 2021, and Jan. 4, 2022, 78 percent of reported COVID-19 cases, 85 percent of reported COVID-19 hospitalizations, and 84 percent of reported COVID-19 deaths in Pennsylvania were among individuals who were not fully vaccinated.
Anyone who has had two doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is considered fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Thursday, there were 6,962 COVID patients hospitalized statewide, down 55 from Wednesday.
The number of patients being treated with severe symptoms remained high — there were 1,116 in intensive care units (ICUs), down eight, and 694 were breathing using ventilators, down 13.
There were 196 patients hospitalized locally on Thursday.
There were 135 patients at Geisinger in Danville — up five — 19 at Geisinger-Shamokin and 42 at Evangelical Community Hospital.
Geisinger’s main campus in Danville had 35 patients in the ICU — down two — and 22 on a ventilator. Shamokin had seven in the ICU.
At Evangelical, there were 10 patients in the ICU and two on a ventilator. Of those totals, eight patients in the ICU and both patients on a ventilator were not fully vaccinated according to hospital officials. Of the 42 hospitalized COVID patients at Evangelical, 28 were not fully vaccinated.
Systemwide at Geisinger, 293 of 365 COVID patients hospitalized were not vaccinated. Of the 72 who were fully vaccinated, 51 had not had a shot in the last 180 days. Of the 70 COVID patients Geisinger is treating in the ICU, 61 are not fully vaccinated and 8 of the 9 who were fully vaccinated had not received a shot in the last 180 days. Forty-one of the 45 patients on ventilators at Geisinger were not fully vaccinated, and the four that were vaccinated had not received a shot in at least 180 days.
Prisons, state facilities
The number of active cases at SCI-Coal Township remained steady on Thursday while there are 30 new active inmate cases at the low-security unit at the federal prison in Allenwood.
At the United States Penitentiary (USP) in Lewisburg, there were 85 active inmate cases and four staff infections, according to the federal Bureau of Prisons.
At Allenwood, there were 153 inmate cases at the low-security unit along with two staff cases. At the Allenwood medium-security facility, there were 15 inmate cases, up seven. There were nine inmate and one staff case at USP Allenwood.
There were 35 inmate cases and 43 staff cases at the State Correctional Institution in Coal Township, according to the state Department of Corrections (DOC). Statewide, there were 1,291 inmate cases, up 84 since Wednesday, and 690 staff cases, up 32.
There were 33 staff cases and 11 resident cases at the Selinsgrove State Center, the same numbers as reported since late last week.
There were 10 staff cases and less than five client cases at Danville State Hospital. At the North Central Secure Treatment Unit — there were positive cases among staffers at the boys unit and among residents in the boys and girls units, along with five cases among staffers in the girls unit, according to the state Department of Human Services (DHS). Infection totals at those facilities did not change since Friday.
DHS does not report case numbers when they are fewer than five to avoid identifying individuals.