The number of new weekly COVID-19 cases dropped for the fifth consecutive week on Wednesday, but the commonwealth is still averaging more than 2,500 new cases per day. The number of patients hospitalized with coronavirus symptoms also dropped by more than 100 for the second week in a row.
The state Department of Health registered 17,606 new cases on Wednesday in its weekly update, down nearly 5,000 from last week's total of 22,564.
Since the pandemic began 26 months ago, there have been 2.97 million cases in Pennsylvania and 45,552 deaths tied to the coronavirus.
Over the past week, according to the newest report released today, the new case total surpassed 3,000 on one day, topping out at 3,658 on June 9.
Locally, there have been 243 new cases over the last week, the smallest increase since the state began releasing weekly totals in mid-May, dropping below last week’s total. The new total includes 117 in Northumberland County, 54 in Union, 44 in Montour and 28 in Snyder County It was Northumberland County’s smallest weekly increase in more than a month.
There were 139 new deaths linked to COVID-19 statewide, the fourth week in a row the total was more than 100. One resident in both Montour and Northumberland counties died from complications of the coronavirus over the past week, state DOH officials reported.
According to data being tracked by the CDC and Johns Hopkins University, nationally the number of cases and deaths linked to COVID has increased in the past seven days. Across the U.S., the number of cases was down 14 percent and deaths rose eight percent. Hospitalizations were level in the last week. In Pennsylvania, over the past week, cases are down eight percent, deaths are up nine percent and hospitalizations are down 15 percent.
Of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties, eight were seeing high levels — down nine from last week — 20 were seeing medium levels and the other 39 had low levels. The data is updated each Friday. All four Valley counties have high community levels as of last week. The data will be updated again on Friday.
The CDC looks at the combination of three metrics — new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population in the past 7 days, the percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, and total new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in the past 7 days — to determine the COVID-19 community level.
The CDC reported Wednesday that 78.9 percent of Pennsylvanians 18 and older were fully vaccinated, while 69.3 percent of all residents were fully vaccinated. Both totals were up one-tenth of a percent from last week’s reports.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Wednesday, there were 1,097 COVID hospitalizations statewide, down 116 for the second consecutive week.
At Evangelical Community Hospital, six patients are being treated for COVID-19 symptoms, including one in the ICU.
State facilities, prisons
Even though there are no active COVID cases at federal prisons in Union County, all local facilities remain at Level 3 operational levels, the highest COVID restrictions, for the fifth week in a row.
Federal prisons in Lewisburg and Allenwood are back at Level 3 operational levels of COVID mitigation, after briefly dropping to Level 1 briefly earlier this year. As of Wednesday, there were 2 federal prisons nationally at Level 1 (the lowest), 7 were at Level 2 and 89 were at Level 3, up seven from a week ago.
Institution operational levels (Level 1, Level 2, or Level 3) are based on the facilities’ COVID-19 medical isolation rate, combined percentage of staff and inmate completed vaccinations series and their respective county transmission rates.
There are no active COVID cases at the Danville State Hospital, according to the Department of Human Services (DHS). There is also at least one resident case and at 13 staff cases at the Selinsgrove Center. There were no active cases at the male unit at the North Central Secure Treatment Unit, according to DHS. In the girls unit, there was at least one case among youth and six cases among staff. The DHS does not provide exact case numbers if there are less than five.
There are no active COVID case among staffers or prisoners at SCI-Coal Township, according to the state Department of Corrections. Statewide, there were 28 inmate cases and another 53 staff cases. Statewide, five prisons had inmate cases, and 18 had staff cases, both down from last week's reports.