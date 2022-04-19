Pennsylvania registered more than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday for the first time since Feb. 26 and the number of cases, COVID-related deaths and hospitalizations are all on the rise statewide over the last week.
The Department of Health added 2,018 new cases Tuesday, which pushes the state's total since the pandemic began in early 2020 to more than 2.8 million.
Locally, there were 11 new cases, including six in Northumberland County, four in Montour and one in Union County. There have been no cases registered in Snyder County over the past three days. All four Valley counties have low community levels of COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Pennsylvania infections have increased 42 percent, deaths are up eight percent and hospitalizations are up six percent over the last week, according to data being tracked by the CDC and Johns Hopkins University. Nationally, the number of cases was up 19 percent, while deaths were down 12 percent.
Nationally, hospitalizations were down four percent in the last week.
After not reporting any COVID-related deaths for two days, the DOH added 51 deaths on Tuesday, including one Union County resident. It was the first death of a Valley resident linked to COVID since April 7.
Sixty-four of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties had low levels of COVID-19 — including all four in the Valley — according to the latest data from the CDC updated on Friday. For the sixth week in a row, there were no counties in Pennsylvania registering high levels of COVID-19; Susquehanna, Sullivan and Bradford counties have medium levels. Nationally, there were 14 counties with high levels of COVID, 175 with medium and 3,035 with low.
The CDC looks at the combination of three metrics — new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population in the past 7 days, the percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, and total new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in the past 7 days — to determine the COVID-19 community level.
The CDC reported Tuesday that 77.5 percent of Pennsylvanians 18 and older were fully vaccinated, while 68 percent of all residents were fully vaccinated.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Tuesday, there were 500 COVID hospitalizations statewide, up 21 from Monday's report. It marked the seventh time in nine days the number of COVID patients hospitalized statewide increased. March 29 was the last time there were at least 500 COVID patients across Pennsylvania.
There were 61 patients in intensive care units (ICUs), up seven, and 35 were breathing using ventilators, up eight.
There were 14 patients hospitalized locally. There were 12 patients at Geisinger in Danville, one at Geisinger Shamokin and Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg.
Two patients at Geisinger's main campus and the patient at Shamokin were being treated in the ICU.
State facilities, prisons
As of Tuesday morning, the Department of Human Services reported at least one case among employees at the Selinsgrove Center. The state does not release specific totals if there are fewer than five cases.
There are no active cases at Danville State Hospital, or either of the male or female units at the North Central Secure Treatment Unit.
At the State Correctional Institution in Coal Township, there were also no active cases, according to the state Department of Corrections. Statewide, there were seven inmate cases and another 21 staff cases, down four inmate cases.
Federal prisons in Lewisburg and Allenwood were at Level 1 operational levels of COVID mitigation, the lowest level of modifications in the federal Bureau of Prisons’ mitigation plans.
It means prisons have resumed normal operations while inmates and staffers wear masks indoors. There were no cases at any of the Valley’s federal prisons.
As of Tuesday, there were 55 federal prisons nationally at Level 1 (the lowest), 25 were at Level 2 and 18 were at Level 3.
Institution operational levels (Level 1, Level 2, or Level 3) are based on the facilities’ COVID-19 medical isolation rate, combined percentage of staff and inmate completed vaccinations series and their respective county transmission rates.