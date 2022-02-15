The Department of Health registered fewer than 2,500 new COVID cases statewide for the third consecutive day on Tuesday and the number of hospitalizations continued to drop.
State Health officials registered 2,481 cases, the highest total in three days. The state's rolling seven-day average of new cases sits at 3,055.
According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Johns Hopkins University, over the past week, the number of new daily cases in Pennsylvania dropped by 54 percent, while the number of deaths linked to coronavirus dropped by 16 percent. Hospitalizations are down 24 percent.
The DOH added 177 COVID-related deaths on Tuesday, including one Northumberland County resident. It was the first time in five days with more than 100 COVID deaths statewide.
Locally, there were 49 new cases added on Tuesday, the fifth time in six days with fewer than 100 new cases in the four counties and the third in a row with less than 50.
There were 29 new cases in Northumberland County, eight in Montour and six each in Snyder and Union counties.
Sixty-six of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties continued to see high community transmission of the disease on Tuesday, meaning at least 100 new cases per 100,000 residents over the previous seven days. Sullivan County is now seeing moderate community spread, one of 91 counties nationwide not seeing high transmission rates.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported 97.11 percent of counties nationwide were showing high levels of transmission. The CDC reports 0.81 percent — 26 counties nationwide — were showing low levels.
All 50 states had high levels of community transmission.
According to the CDC, 76.1 percent of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated, and 66.5 percent of all Pennsylvanians are fully vaccinated. The CDC reports 82.8 percent of Pennsylvanians have had at least one shot.
Anyone who has had two doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is considered fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Tuesday, there were 2,517 hospitalizations statewide, down 113 from Monday. It is the lowest number of hospitalized COVID patients since early Nov. 10, 2021.
Statewide, there were 428 in intensive care units (ICUs), down 30, and 265 were breathing using ventilators, down 15 for the second day in a row.
There were 104 patients hospitalized locally on Tuesday. There were 70 patients at Geisinger in Danville, 10 at Geisinger-Shamokin and 24 at Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg.
Geisinger’s main campus in Danville had 16 patients in the ICU and 13 on a ventilator.
Of Evangelical’s 25 COVID patients, 14 are not fully vaccinated, along with four of five in the ICU.
Prisons, state facilities
The number of active cases at federal and state prisons dropped in the Valley on Tuesday.
At the federal prison system in Union County, Allenwood’s medium-security facility had 11 active inmate cases Tuesday, according to the federal Bureau of Prisons, down 66 from previous reports. There were no active staff cases. There were two staff cases at the low-security unit in Allenwood and three inmate cases and one staff case at the United States Penitentiary (USP) in Allenwood.
There were three inmate cases and one staff infection at USP-Lewisburg, down 46 cases from Monday.
There were six inmate cases and four staff cases at the State Correctional Institution in Coal Township, according to the state Department of Corrections (DOC). Statewide there were 324 inmate cases and another 356 staff cases.
As of Tuesday, there were seven cases among those receiving services and 68 among staffers at the Selinsgrove Center. At Danville State Hospital, there were five resident and six staff cases. All reports have remained level since late last week.
There were fewer than five staff infections at the boys and girls units at the North Central Secure Treatment Unit and no youth cases, all also remained unchanged from Friday’s report.