Pennsylvania’s Heath officials registered more than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases for the fourth consecutive day on Saturday with the second-highest single-day total in two months.
The state Department of Health recorded 2,453 new cases in its latest data report. The total pushes the state’s seven-day rolling average of new cases to 1,891. On March 31, the state was averaging 585 cases in the previous seven days.
Locally there were 22 new cases, the fifth consecutive day with at least 20. There were a dozen new cases in Northumberland County, four in Snyder and Union counties and two in Montour. Snyder County has had six new cases over the last two days after registering three over the previous week. There were five counties with at least 100 new cases on Saturday.
Health officials linked 14 more deaths to the virus statewide, the fourth day in a row with at least a dozen deaths. None of them were in Valley counties. There have been no COVID deaths in the Valley over the past 10 days.
All four Valley counties continued to have low community levels of COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and its latest data released Friday.
Pennsylvania infections increased 38 percent, deaths were down 41 percent and hospitalizations were up 17 percent over the last week, according to data being tracked by the CDC and Johns Hopkins University. Nationally, the number of cases was up by 28 percent, while deaths were down 13 percent.
Nationally, hospitalizations were up 10 percent in the last week.
Sixty-four of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties had low levels of COVID-19 — including all four in the Valley — according to the latest data from the CDC which is updated on Fridays. Sullivan, Susquehanna and Bradford all have high levels. Nationally, there were 56 counties with high levels of COVID, 258 with medium and 2,910 with low. Across the U.S., more than 90 percent of counties have low COVID-19 levels.
The CDC looks at the combination of three metrics — new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population in the past 7 days, the percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, and total new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in the past 7 days — to determine the COVID-19 community level.
The CDC reported Friday that 77.8 percent of Pennsylvanians 18 and older were fully vaccinated, while 68.2 percent of all residents were fully vaccinated.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Saturday, there were 628 COVID hospitalizations statewide, up 15 from Friday. It was the fourth time in five days the number has increased statewide.
There were 72 patients in intensive care units (ICUs), up five, and 37 were breathing using ventilators, also up five
There were 15 patients hospitalized locally. There were 13 patients at Geisinger in Danville and two at Geisinger-Shamokin, level with Friday's report.
Three COVID patients at Geisinger’s main campus were being treated in the ICU, and two were on a ventilator.
State facilities, prisons
There were 28 active inmate cases at USP-Allenwood, up two on Saturday and all new since mid-week, according to the federal Bureau of Prisons.
Federal prisons in Lewisburg and Allenwood were at Level 2 operational levels of COVID mitigation. As of Saturday, there were 40 federal prisons nationally at Level 1 (the lowest), 31 were at Level 2 and 27 were at Level 3.
Institution operational levels (Level 1, Level 2, or Level 3) are based on the facilities’ COVID-19 medical isolation rate, combined percentage of staff and inmate completed vaccinations series and their respective county transmission rates.
There were no active COVID-19 cases at any state facility in the Valley overseen by the Department of Human Services (DHS). For several weeks, there had been at least one case among staffers at Selinsgrove State Center. There were no active cases at Danville State Hospital, or either of the male or female units at the North Central Secure Treatment Unit, according to DHS.
At the State Correctional Institution in Coal Township, there were also no active cases, according to the state Department of Corrections. Statewide, there were 22 inmate cases — up one — and another 27 staff cases. Statewide, four prisons have inmate cases, and 14 have staff cases.