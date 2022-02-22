The state Department of Health added 2,600 new COVID cases on Tuesday, after not issuing a statewide report on Monday.
There were 1,352 confirmed cases registered on Tuesday, DOH officials said. There were no COVID deaths reported by the state in its latest update.
The state’s rolling seven-day average of new cases sits at 2,495, the lowest since late August 2021.
Over the last week, according to data from Johns Hopkins and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Pennsylvania has seen an 18 percent drop in cases, 30 percent drop in deaths and 28 percent drop in hospitalizations.
In the Valley, there were 53 cases added since Sunday, including 30 in Northumberland County, 11 in Union, seven in Montour and five in Snyder. There were no COVID-related deaths in the Valley since the last update.
Sixty-five of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties were seeing high community transmission of the disease on Tuesday, meaning at least 100 new cases per 100,000 residents over the previous seven days. Lehigh and Delaware counties are now seeing substantial community spread.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported 95 percent of counties nationwide were showing high levels of transmission. The CDC reports 1.52 percent — 49 counties nationwide — were showing low levels.
Forty-nine of 50 states are still seeing high levels of community transmission. Only Washington State is seeing low spread according to the most recent data.
According to the CDC, 76.2 percent of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated, and 66.7 percent of all Pennsylvanians are fully vaccinated.
Anyone who has had two doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is considered fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Tuesday, there were 1,814 hospitalizations statewide, down 107 from the last report on Saturday The total number of hospitalized patients has decreased by 5,700 since Jan. 15.
Statewide, there were 318 in intensive care units (ICUs), down 110, and 191 were breathing using ventilators, down 16.
There were 81 patients hospitalized locally on Tuesday. There were 63 patients at Geisinger in Danville, six at Geisinger-Shamokin and 12 at Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg, down a dozen at Evangelical.
Geisinger’s main campus in Danville had 19 patients in the ICU and 11 on a ventilator.
Prisons, state facilities
There are still eight inmate cases and six staff cases at the State Correctional Institution in Coal Township, according to the state Department of Corrections (DOC), level with recent reports. Statewide there were 248 inmate cases and another 117 staff cases.
At the federal prison system in Union County, Allenwood’s three locations had five combined cases on Tuesday: Two staff cases at the low-security unit, two inmate cases at the medium-security facility and one staff case at USP-Allenwood, all the same as reported since late last week. There were 19 inmate cases and 20 staff infections at USP-Lewisburg, also the same as reported since Friday. The report was provided by the federal Bureau of Prions.
There were eight cases among those receiving services and 51 among staffers at the Selinsgrove Center. At Danville State Hospital, there were fewer than five infections each among those receiving services and among staff members. All of the figures were reported by the state Department of Human Services and all were identical to recent reports.