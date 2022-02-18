The state Department of Health registered fewer than 5,000 new COVID-19 cases for the 10th consecutive day on Friday, adding another 2,903 cases to the statewide total.
Statewide the were 69 deaths linked to the coronavirus, including two more in the Valley, one Snyder and one Union County resident. It was the first COVID-related death in Snyder County in 10 days.
The state’s rolling seven-day average of new cases sits at 2,985 after peaking at 28,685 on Jan 12.
According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Johns Hopkins University, over the past week, the number of new daily cases in Pennsylvania dropped by 27 percent, while the number of deaths linked to coronavirus dropped by 29 percent. Hospitalizations are down 24 percent.
Locally, there were 60 new cases added on Friday, the eighth time in nine days with fewer than 100 new cases in the four counties. There were 27 new cases in Northumberland County, 17 in Union, 10 in Snyder and six in Montour.
All 67 counties are seeing high community transmission of the disease on Friday, meaning at least 100 new cases per 100,000 residents over the previous seven days. Sullivan and Northampton counties were seeing substantial transmission levels (50-99 cases per 100,000 residents over the previous week) earlier this week.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported 95.84 percent of counties nationwide were showing high levels of transmission. The CDC reports 1.12 percent — 36 counties nationwide — were showing low levels.
All 50 states had high levels of community transmission.
According to the CDC, 76.2 percent of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated, and 66.6 percent of all Pennsylvanians are fully vaccinated. The CDC reported 82.9 percent of Pennsylvanians have had at least one shot.
Anyone who has had two doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is considered fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Friday, there were 2,134 hospitalizations statewide, down 130 from Thursday. It marked the 12th day in a row hospitalizations have decreased, including eight with a drop of at least 100 patients.
Statewide, there were 394 in intensive care units (ICUs), down 15, and 246 were breathing using ventilators, down two.
There were 98 patients hospitalized locally on Friday, down one from Thursday's reports. There were 71 patients at Geisinger in Danville, 10 at Geisinger-Shamokin and 17 at Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg.
Geisinger’s main campus in Danville had 16 patients in the ICU and 13 on a ventilator.
Of Evangelical’s 17 COVID patients, 11 were not fully vaccinated, along with all five in the ICU. Across Geisinger’s system, 141 of 183 COVID patients were not fully vaccinated, along with 24 of 33 in the ICU and 19 of 24 on ventilators.
Prisons, state facilities
There were eight inmate cases and five staff cases at the State Correctional Institution in Coal Township, according to the state Department of Corrections (DOC), level with recent reports. Statewide there were 253 inmate cases and another 122 staff cases, numbers that have dropped significantly in recent days. There were 88 fewer staff cases recorded on Friday than the day before.
At the federal prison system in Union County, Allenwood’s three locations have five combined cases: Two staff cases at the low-security unit, two inmate cases at the medium-security facility and one staff case at USP-Allenwood. There were 19 inmate cases and 20 staff infections at USP-Lewisburg.
As of Friday, there were eight cases among those receiving services and 51 among staffers at the Selinsgrove Center. At Danville State Hospital, there were fewer than five infections among those receiving services and staff members.