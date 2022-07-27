Pennsylvania's state Health department recorded more than 20,000 new COVID-19 cases for the second week in a row on Wednesday, registering the highest total in nearly two months.
DOH officials added 22,277 new cases in its weekly update on Wednesday, the most since June 8. Six of seven days over the past week saw at least 2,000 new cases, including 4,400 on Tuesday. Three other days — July 20-22 — had more than 3,000 new cases statewide.
In the Valley, there were 329 new cases over the past week, pushing the total since the start of the pandemic to 50,889. It was the highest one-week total locally since May 25. There were 46 new cases in Montour County, 157 in Northumberland, 68 in Snyder and 58 in Union County. All four counties had more cases this week than last week with Snyder County's total nearly doubling from 35 to 68.
There were two deaths in the Valley — both in Northumberland County — linked to the coronavirus. According to state data, 549 county residents have died of COVID since the pandemic began in early 2020. Statewide, there were 117 COVID-related deaths last week, the second time in three weeks with at least 100.
According to data being tracked by the CDC and Johns Hopkins University, the number of cases in Pennsylvania increased by 10 percent over the last week, while deaths were up 21 percent. Hospitalizations were up 3 percent. Nationwide, cases were down 1 percent, deaths were down 3 percent and hospitalizations were level.
To date, there have been 3,080,593 cases in Pennsylvania and 46,164 deaths. An alert on DOH mobile app warns that it will be discontinued as of July 27.
Montour County and three western Pennsylvania counties — Fayette, Mercer and Washington — are seeing high levels of COVID-19 according to CDC. There were 25 Pennsylvania counties with medium COVID levels — including Northumberland, Snyder and Union — with the other 38 registering low levels.
The CDC reported Wednesday that 79.5 percent of Pennsylvanians 18 and older were fully vaccinated, while 69.9 percent of all residents were fully vaccinated.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Wednesday, there were 1,188 hospitalizations statewide, up 58 from last week. It was the fourth time in five weeks COVID hospitalizations have increased statewide. There are 118 patients statewide being treated in the ICU, and 42 on ventilators, down 10 from a week ago.
There are 48 COVID patients in Valley hospitals, down two from last week.
Evangelical Community Hospital reported on social media that it had 12 patients hospitalized with COVID-19. Seven of the patients are vaccinated. Two of Evangelical’s three COVID patients being treated in the ICU were unvaccinated.
Geisinger Medical Center in Danville had 30 patients hospitalized, three in the ICU and two of them on ventilators. At Geisinger-Shamokin there were six patients hospitalized, down four over the last week. None of the patients were in the ICU or on ventilators in the most recent report available.
State facilities, prisons
There are still 22 active cases of COVID-19 in the Selinsgrove State Center according to the state Department of Human Services (DHS), level with reporting over the past two weeks.
There are 12 active infections among residents receiving services and 10 among staff members.
DHS also reported fewer than five active staff cases and no client cases at the Danville State Hospital and no cases among staff or youths at the North Central Secure Unit boys and girls facilities. DHS does not report specific totals fewer than five.
There have been 685 inmate cases of COVID-19 at the State Correctional Institution (SCI) in Coal Township since the start of the pandemic, but there are no active cases in the state’s latest report. There are three active staff cases at the Coal Township facility and 66 in prisons statewide.
Federal prisons in Allenwood and Lewisburg both remained at Level 2 COVID-19 restrictions, in the middle of a three-tier system. Nationwide 71 facilities are at Level 3, the highest level of restrictions, 23 are at Level 2 and three are at Level 1. Institution operational levels (Level 1, Level 2, or Level 3) are based on the facilities’ COVID-19 medical isolation rate, combined percentage of staff and inmate completed vaccinations series and their respective county transmission rates.
In the most recent data, there are two inmate cases at USP-Lewisburg and one at USP-Allenwood, all new since last week's reports.