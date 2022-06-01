Pennsylvania registered nearly 25,000 more COVID-19 cases over the past week with at least 1,500 new cases being added to the statewide total each day.
Since the pandemic began 26 months ago, there have been 2.9 million cases in Pennsylvania and more than 45,000 deaths tied to the coronavirus.
In Wednesday's release, the state added 24,862 new cases. Over the past week, there were three days — May 25, May 27 and May 31 — with at least 4,000 new cases, topping out at 4,958 on May 25.
Locally there have been 291 new cases over the last week, the smallest increase since the state began releasing weekly totals in mid-May. That total includes 152 in Northumberland County, 55 in Union, 44 in Snyder and 40 in Montour. All four Valley counties saw fewer new cases this week than last week's report.
There were more than 100 deaths added for the second week on a row. The Department of Health recorded 107 COVID-related deaths over the past week, including two more in Northumberland County. Ten of the 11 Valley residents who died from COVID complications in May lived in Northumberland County.
According to data being tracked by the CDC and Johns Hopkins University, nationally the number of cases, deaths and hospitalizations linked to COVID has dropped in the past seven days. Across the U.S., the number of cases was down 17 percent and deaths were down 10 percent. Hospitalizations were down 8 percent in the last week. In Pennsylvania, over the past week, cases are down 16 percent, deaths are down 58 percent and hospitalizations are down five percent.
Of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties, 27 were seeing high levels — two more than last week — 25 were seeing medium levels and the other 15 had low levels, down a dozen from last week’s report. The data is updated each Friday. Montour and Northumberland have high COVID levels, while Union and Snyder both have medium.
The CDC looks at the combination of three metrics — new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population in the past 7 days, the percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, and total new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in the past 7 days — to determine the COVID-19 community level.
The CDC reported Wednesday that 78.6 percent of Pennsylvanians 18 and older were fully vaccinated, while 69 percent of all residents were fully vaccinated. Both totals were up a tenth of a percent from last week's reports.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Wednesday, there were 1,329 COVID hospitalizations statewide, up 43 from last week’s total and the highest statewide since March 1. There were 151 patients statewide being treated in intensive care units, and 52 on ventilators, down 13 from last week.
There were 39 patients hospitalized locally, up three from last week's report. There were 27 patients at Geisinger in Danville — up five — and six at both Geisinger-Shamokin and Evangelical Community Hospital.
Geisinger in Danville has eight patients in the ICU — up two from last week. Geisinger in Danville also has three COVID patients on a ventilator.
State facilities, prisons
Even though there are no active COVID cases at federal prisons in Union County, all local facilities remain at Level 3 operational levels, the highest COVID restrictions, for the third week in a row.
Federal prisons in Lewisburg and Allenwood are back at Level 3 operational levels of COVID mitigation, after briefly dropping to Level 1 a few weeks ago. As of Wednesday, there were 7 federal prisons nationally at Level 1 (the lowest), 17 were at Level 2 and 74 were at Level 3, up nine from a week ago.
Institution operational levels (Level 1, Level 2, or Level 3) are based on the facilities’ COVID-19 medical isolation rate, combined percentage of staff and inmate completed vaccinations series and their respective county transmission rates.
There are still 17 COVID cases at the Danville State Hospital, according to the Department of Human Services (DHS). As of Wednesday, there were seven cases among clients and 10 staff cases. There was also at least one resident and at least one staff case at the Selinsgrove Center. There were no active cases at either of the male or female units at the North Central Secure Treatment Unit, according to DHS.
There are four active COVID cases among staffers at SCI-Coal Township, according to the state Department of Corrections. Statewide, there were 41 inmate cases and another 56 staff cases, both down from last week's totals. Statewide, seven prisons had inmate cases, and 20 had staff cases.