Pennsylvania's Department of Health registered 3,126 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the first time since late February with more than 3,000 new cases statewide in a single day.
Thursday's increase is the largest since more than 4,000 were recorded on Feb. 19. Hospitalizations for COVID-19 statewide have increased by 160 in the last six days, including another 14 admissions in the latest report.
In the Valley, there were 37 new cases, including 27 new infections in Northumberland County — 55 over the last two days — four in both Snyder and Union counties and two in Montour.
There were nine new deaths linked to COVID-19 statewide, marking 63 in three days. None of the deaths were among Valley residents. There have only been two deaths from the virus in the Valley since April 21.
All four Valley counties continued to have low community levels of COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and its latest data released Friday.
According to data being tracked by the CDC and Johns Hopkins University, nationally, the number of cases was up by 34 percent, while deaths were up 54 percent. Hospitalizations were up 9 percent in the last week.
Sixty-four of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties had low levels of COVID-19 — including all four in the Valley — according to the latest data from the CDC which is updated on Fridays. Sullivan, Susquehanna and Bradford all had high levels. Nationally, there were 56 counties with high levels of COVID, 258 with medium and 2,910 with low. Across the U.S., more than 90 percent of counties had low COVID-19 levels.
The CDC looks at the combination of three metrics — new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population in the past 7 days, the percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, and total new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in the past 7 days — to determine the COVID-19 community level.
The CDC reported Thursday that 78 percent of Pennsylvanians 18 and older were fully vaccinated, while 68.5 percent of all residents were fully vaccinated.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Thursday, there were 772 COVID hospitalizations statewide, up 14 in one day and the sixth consecutive day with at least 18 new admissions statewide.
There were 81 patients in intensive care units (ICUs), down three, and 36 were breathing using ventilators, down five.
There were 20 patients hospitalized locally. There were 17 patients at Geisinger in Danville, one at Geisinger-Shamokin and two at Evangelical Community Hospital.
Two COVID patients at Geisinger’s main campus were being treated in the ICU, and two were on a ventilator.
State facilities, prisons
There were 28 active inmate cases at the United States Penitentiary (USP) at Allenwood on Thursday, along with one new inmate case at Allenwood's low-security unit. There were no staff cases at either facility and no active cases at two other Allenwood federal prison facilities or at USP Lewisburg.
Federal prisons in Lewisburg and Allenwood were at Level 3 operational levels of COVID mitigation. As of Wednesday, there were 41 federal prisons nationally at Level 1 (the lowest), 28 were at Level 2 and 29 were at Level 3.
Institution operational levels (Level 1, Level 2, or Level 3) are based on the facilities’ COVID-19 medical isolation rate, combined percentage of staff and inmate completed vaccinations series and their respective county transmission rates.
There were 17 COVID cases at the Danville State Hospital, according to the Department of Human Services (DHS). As of Thursday, there were seven cases among clients and 10 staff cases, all new on Tuesday. There were also at least one resident and at least one staff case at the Selinsgrove Center There were no active cases at either of the male or female units at the North Central Secure Treatment Unit, according to DHS.
At the State Correctional Institution in Coal Township, there were also no active cases, according to the state Department of Corrections. Statewide, there were 24 inmate cases — up two — and another 36 staff cases. Statewide, four prisons had inmate cases, and 15 had staff cases.