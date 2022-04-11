The number of COVID-related cases and deaths continued to trend upward statewide on Monday, according to the latest data from the state Department of Health.
Pennsylvania infections have increased 39 percent, deaths are up seven percent over the past week according to data being tracked by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Johns Hopkins University. Statewide, hospitalizations linked to the coronavirus are down four percent.
Nationally, cases were up two percent while deaths fell 13 percent and hospitalizations fell one percent, according to the data.
The state DOH reported 484 new infections on Monday. Locally, there were two new infections, both in Union County. Snyder County has registered five cases in April and three over the past five days.
There were no new deaths linked to COVID-19 in the Valley counties and one statewide on Monday. It was the fourth consecutive day with no new local deaths.
Sixty-four of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties had low levels of COVID-19 — including all four in the Valley — according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. For the fifth week in a row, there were no counties in Pennsylvania registering high levels of COVID-19. Nationally, there were 19 counties with high levels of COVID, 123 with medium and 3,082 with low. In Pennsylvania, Sullivan, Susquehanna and Bradford counties had medium COVID levels.
The CDC looks at the combination of three metrics — new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population in the past 7 days, the percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, and total new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in the past 7 days — to determine the COVID-19 community level.
The CDC reported 77.3 percent of Pennsylvanians 18 and older were fully vaccinated, while 67.9 percent of all residents were fully vaccinated.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Monday, there were 411 COVID hospitalizations statewide, down five from Sunday's report.
There were 61 patients in intensive care units (ICUs), up 12, and 46 were breathing using ventilators, up one from Sunday.
There were 19 patients hospitalized locally, up two from previous reports. There were 16 patients at Geisinger in Danville, three at Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg and none at Geisinger Shamokin.
Geisinger’s main campus in Danville had five patients in the ICU and four on a ventilator.
Of Evangelical's three COVID patients, two were not fully vaccinated, along with one patient in the ICU and one being treated on a ventilator. On Monday, Evangelical updated its visitation policies.
State facilities, prisons
There were no active cases at any of the state facilities under the direction of the Department of Human Services in the Valley. As of Monday morning, DHS reported no cases at the Selinsgrove Center, Danville State Hospital, or either of the male or female units at the North Central Secure Treatment Unit.
At the State Correctional Institution in Coal Township, there were also no active cases, according to the state Department of Corrections (DOC). Statewide, there were 14 inmate cases and another 22 staff cases, even with reports since late last week. Seven prisons statewide had inmate cases as of Sunday morning, while 14 prisons had staff infections.
Federal prisons in Lewisburg and Allenwood were at Level 1 operational levels of COVID mitigation, the lowest level of modifications in the federal Bureau of Prisons’ mitigation plans. It means prisons have resumed normal operations while inmates and staffers wear masks indoors. There was one inmate case at USP-Lewisburg and no cases at three Allenwood facilities Sunday morning, the same figures as reported Saturday.
As of Sunday morning, there were 59 federal prisons nationally at Level 1 (the lowest), 23 were at Level 2 and 16 were at Level 3.
Institution operational levels (Level 1, Level 2, or Level 3) are based on the facilities’ COVID-19 medical isolation rate, combined percentage of staff and inmate completed vaccinations series and their respective county transmission rates.