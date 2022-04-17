The state Department of Health added 732 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, the lowest total in seven days while the state's average number of new cases over the past week continued to increase.
The state’s seven-day rolling average of new cases now sits at 1,192. It has increased for six consecutive days and is the highest it has been since March 4.
Locally, there were 11 new cases: Five in Northumberland County and three in both Montour and Union counties. All four Valley counties have low community levels of COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Pennsylvania infections have increased 30 percent and deaths were down 44 percent over the past week, according to data being tracked by the CDC and Johns Hopkins University. Statewide, hospitalizations linked to the coronavirus are down one percent. Nationally, the number of cases was up 19 percent, while deaths were down 17 percent. Nationally, hospitalizations are down one percent.
There were no deaths in the Valley or across Pennsylvania linked to COVID. There have been no local deaths over the past nine days due to complications from COVID.
Sixty-four of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties had low levels of COVID-19 — including all four in the Valley — according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated on Friday. For the sixth week in a row, there were no counties in Pennsylvania registering high levels of COVID-19; Susquehanna, Sullivan and Bradford counties have medium levels. Nationally, there were 14 counties with high levels of COVID, 175 with medium and 3,035 with low.
The CDC looks at the combination of three metrics — new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population in the past 7 days, the percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, and total new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in the past 7 days — to determine the COVID-19 community level.
The CDC reported Sunday that 77.5 percent of Pennsylvanians 18 and older were fully vaccinated, while 68 percent of all residents were fully vaccinated.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Sunday, there were 457 COVID hospitalizations statewide, up 17 from Saturday's report. Sunday marked the fifth time in seven days the number of COVID patients hospitalized statewide increased.
There were 51 patients in intensive care units (ICUs), down two, and 21 were breathing using ventilators, down eight.
There were 13 patients hospitalized locally. There were 12 patients at Geisinger in Danville, one at Geisinger Shamokin and none at Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg. There were no COVID patients at Evangelical for the second day in a row, the first that has happened since the first week in August.
The one patient at Geisinger Shamokin was in the ICU. None of the patients in the Valley were on a ventilator.
State facilities, prisons
As of Sunday morning, the Department of Human Services reported at least one case among employees at the Selinsgrove Center. The state does not release specific totals if there are fewer than five cases.
There are no active cases at Danville State Hospital, or either of the male or female units at the North Central Secure Treatment Unit.
At the State Correctional Institution in Coal Township, there were also no active cases, according to the state Department of Corrections. Statewide, there were 11 inmate cases and another 21 staff cases. Five prisons statewide had inmate cases as of Sunday morning, while 13 prisons had staff infections.
Federal prisons in Lewisburg and Allenwood were at Level 1 operational levels of COVID mitigation, the lowest level of modifications in the federal Bureau of Prisons’ mitigation plans. It means prisons have resumed normal operations while inmates and staffers wear masks indoors. There were no cases at any of the Valley’s federal prisons.
As of Saturday morning, there were 50 federal prisons nationally at Level 1 (the lowest), 27 were at Level 2 and 21 were at Level 3.
Institution operational levels (Level 1, Level 2, or Level 3) are based on the facilities’ COVID-19 medical isolation rate, combined percentage of staff and inmate completed vaccinations series and their respective county transmission rates.