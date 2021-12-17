The state Department of Health recorded nearly 9,000 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, along with 88 more deaths linked to the coronavirus.
State Health officials registered 8,918 new cases on Friday statewide, the highest total this week. The state's seven-day rolling average now stands at 7,979.
In December, there have been 1,662 COVID-related deaths statewide, about 104 per day. There were about 65 deaths a day throughout November and 66 a day in October according to state data.
One Snyder County resident died from COVID in the latest report, the fourth day in a row at resident from that county has died from the coronavirus.
In the Valley, there were 154 new cases, the 10th time in 11 days with at least 100 cases. State Health officials recorded 76 new cases in Northumberland County, 41 in Snyder, 20 in Montour and 17 in Union. Northumberland County has had at least 75 new cases in each of the past fourth days and Montour County has had 20 cases in consecutive days for the first time in 11 months.
All 67 Pennsylvania counties continued to see high community transmission of the disease on Friday, meaning at least 100 new cases per 100,000 residents over the previous seven days, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Nationwide, 77.81 percent of counties are showing high levels of transmission down 1.18 percent from Thursday, and 1.89 percent are showing low levels.
There were new cases in all 67 counties in Friday's report, including 24 with at least 100. There were 10 counties — Lancaster and Montgomery — with at least 300 new cases.
There have been 16.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Pennsylvania, including 2 million booster shots.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Friday, the state Department of Health reported 4,610 Pennsylvania residents were being treated at hospitals, down 49 from previous reports. It marked the second time in three days the total has dropped.
There were 131 patients at Geisinger in Danville, 22 at Geisinger in Shamokin and 46 at Evangelical Community Hospital, down one.
There were 40 patients in intensive care units at Geisinger in Danville, 13 at Evangelical Community Hospital, and five at Geisinger-Shamokin.
Geisinger’s Danville location was treating 35 on ventilators while Evangelical has seven, an increase of one since Thursday,.
Among patients at Evangelical on Friday, 36 of 46 hospitalized were not fully vaccinated, as were 12 of 13 in the ICU and all seven on ventilators.
Systemwide at Geisinger's facilities, 289 of 336 patients hospitalized, 66 of 75 being treated in the ICU and 57 of 61 on ventilators are not fully vaccinated, hospital officials said Friday.
Prisons, state facilities
There were nine inmate cases — down 26 — and 15 staff cases — up one — at SCI Coal Township, according to the state Department of Corrections (DOC). Statewide, there were 169 inmate cases — down 20 — and 237 staff cases — down 10 on Friday.
At the U.S. Penitentiary (USP) in Lewisburg, there were no active cases after the federal Bureau of Prisons cleared both inmate cases in the federal data over the past two weeks. There was one staff case at USP Allenwood, along with 51 inmate cases and one staff case. At the nearby low-security unit, there were two staff cases, and five inmate cases at the medium-security unit.
There were five staff cases and no client cases at the Danville State Hospital, according to the state Department of Human Services (DHS). The Selinsgrove State Center was also reporting 14 active staff cases.