Sunbury, PA (17801)

Today

Thunderstorms with locally heavy downpours. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High around 65F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near an inch..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 43F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.