The state Department of Health recorded 872 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the largest increase in more than a week, while hospitalizations from the coronavirus dipped slightly.
Thursday's new case count marks the 14th consecutive day with fewer than 1,000 new cases. Only once since March 11 has the DOH registered more than 1,000 new COVID cases statewide.
There were eight new infections in the Valley on Thursday, two in each county. There has been one new case at Bucknell University this week, which has one active case on campus. Over the past four weeks, there have been four positive tests on campus and three students are in isolation.
There were 15 deaths reported statewide in the latest report. There were no local deaths recorded for the third day in a row.
Fifty-nine of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties were seeing low levels of COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) latest updates. Eight counties, including all four in the Valley, were at the medium level. For the third week in a row, there were no counties in Pennsylvania registering high levels of COVID-19.
According to data from the CDC and Johns Hopkins University, across the nation, new cases were down four percent over the past week, hospitalizations were down 13 percent and deaths linked to COVID-19 were down 21 percent. In Pennsylvania, the number of new COVID cases was down 12 percent over the last week, deaths were down five percent and hospitalizations were down four percent.
The CDC reported 77 percent of Pennsylvanians 18 and older were fully vaccinated, while 67.5 percent of all residents were fully vaccinated.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Thursday, there were 481 COVID hospitalizations statewide, down three from Wednesday.
Statewide, there were 75 in intensive care units (ICUs), down three, and 54 were breathing using ventilators, up eight.
There were 27patients hospitalized locally, down two and at the lowest level locally since Aug. 12, 2021.
There were 22 patients at Geisinger in Danville, three at Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg and two at Geisinger Shamokin.
Geisinger’s main campus in Danville had seven patients in the ICU and five on a ventilator. Both of Geisinger Shamokin’s COVID patients were being treated in the ICU.
Two of Evangelical’s three COVID patients were not fully vaccinated, along with the patient in the ICU and the patient being treated on a ventilator.
State facilities, prisons
As of midday Thursday, there were fewer than five active cases among those receiving services and no staff cases at the Selinsgrove Center. The state Department of Human Services (DHS) does not report specific numbers if they are fewer than five to avoid identifying individuals.
At Danville State Hospital, there were no active infections among those receiving services or staff members. At the North Central Secure Treatment Unit, there were no reported cases among youth or staff at the boys or girls facilities.
At the State Correctional Institution in Coal Township, there is one active staff case, according to the state Department of Corrections (DOC). Statewide, there were 14 inmate cases and another 32 staff cases. Seven prisons statewide had inmate cases as of Thursday morning, while 16 prisons had staff infections.
Federal prisons in Lewisburg and Allenwood were at Level 1 operational levels of COVID mitigation, the lowest level of modifications in the federal Bureau of Prisons’ mitigation plans. It means prisons have resumed normal operations while inmates and staffers wear masks indoors. No cases were reported among prisoners or staff at either facility.
As of Tuesday morning, there were 51 federal prisons nationally at Level 1 (the lowest), 26 were at Level 2 and 21 were at Level 3.
Institution operational levels (Level 1, Level 2, or Level 3) are based on the facilities’ COVID-19 medical isolation rate, combined percentage of staff and inmate completed vaccinations series and their respective county transmission rates. At each level, an infection prevention procedure or modification to operations such as inmate programming and services may be made to mitigate the risk and spread of COVID-19 in accordance with BOP pandemic guidance.