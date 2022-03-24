The state Department of Health registered 958 new COVID-19 cases across Pennsylvania on Thursday, the highest total in a week, while the number of patients hospitalized for the coronavirus continued to drop.
Of Thursday's new statewide case total, six were in the Valley — four in Northumberland one each in Snyder and Union counties. There was one death registered in Northumberland County, the third day in a row a local death was recorded.
The 958 new cases marked the 13th time in the last 15 days the state has reported fewer than 1,000 new cases statewide and the seventh in a row. The state’s rolling seven-day average now sits at 625, the lowest since late July.
Sixty-six of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties — including all four in the Valley — were seeing low levels of COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) latest updates. For the second week in a row, there were no counties in Pennsylvania registering high levels of COVID-19.
The COVID-19 community level is determined by the higher of the new admissions and inpatient beds metrics, based on the current level of new cases per 100,000 population in the past 7 days. The reports are updated weekly.
Statewide there were 37 deaths linked to COVID and 102 over the past three days.
According to data from the CDC and Johns Hopkins University, across the nation, new cases were up three percent over the past week, hospitalizations were down 13 percent and deaths linked to COVID-19 were down 28 percent. In Pennsylvania, the number of new COVID cases was down 22 percent over the last week, deaths were down 28 percent and hospitalizations were down 22 percent.
The CDC reported 76.9 percent of Pennsylvanians 18 and older were fully vaccinated, while 67.4 percent of all residents were fully vaccinated.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Thursday, there were 543 hospitalizations statewide, down 27 from Wednesday. It was the 16th consecutive day hospitalizations have dropped statewide. It was the fewest COVID hospitalizations statewide since Aug. 2, 2021.
Statewide, there were 92 in intensive care units (ICUs), down seve, and 50 were breathing using ventilators, down three.
There were 31 patients hospitalized locally, down two. There were 23 patients at Geisinger in Danville, seven at Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg and one at Geisinger-Shamokin.
Geisinger’s main campus in Danville had seven patients in the ICU and three on a ventilator. Geisinger-Shamokin’s COVID patient is being treated in the ICU.
At Evangelical, two patients were in the ICU, and one was on a ventilator. Of Evangelical’s COVID patients, five were not fully vaccinated, along with both in the ICU and one on a ventilator.
It was the fewest number of patients at Geisinger since Aug. 16, 2011.
State facilities, Prisons
As of midday Thursday, there were fewer than five active cases among those receiving services and fewer than five staff cases at the Selinsgrove Center. The state Department of Human Services (DHS) does not report specific numbers if they are fewer than five to avoid identifying individuals.
At Danville State Hospital, there were no active infections among those receiving services and fewer than five cases among staff members, the same reports since late last week. At the North Central Secure Treatment Unit, there were no reported cases among youth or staff at the boys or girls facilities.
There are no active cases — among staffers or inmates — at the State Correctional Institution in Coal Township, according to the state Department of Corrections (DOC). Statewide, there were 22 inmate cases — down two — and another 34 staff cases. Eight prisons statewide have inmate cases as of Thursday morning, while 18 prisons have staff infections.
Federal prisons in Lewisburg and Allenwood are now at Level 1 operational levels of COVID mitigation, the lowest level of modifications in the federal Bureau of Prisons’ mitigation plans. It means prisons have resumed normal operations while inmates and staffers wear masks indoors.
As of Thursday morning, there were 47 federal prisons nationally at Level 1 (the lowest), 35 were at Level 2 and 16 were at Level 3.
Institution operational levels (Level 1, Level 2, or Level 3) are based on the facilities’ COVID-19 medical isolation rate, combined percentage of staff and inmate completed vaccinations series and their respective county transmission rates. At each level, an infection prevention procedure or modification to operations such as inmate programming and services may be made to mitigate the risk and spread of COVID-19 in accordance with BOP pandemic guidance.