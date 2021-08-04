State health officials linked 15 deaths statewide to COVID-19 on Wednesday, the highest one-day increase in more than a month, along with another 1,493 new cases of the coronavirus.
Wednesday's total is the highest one-day increase in cases since late May and marked the fifth time in six days there were at least 1,000 new cases statewide. In the Valley, there are a dozen new cases, including six in Northumberland County, four in Snyder and two in Union.
Philadelphia County had 233 new cases in the latest release, while Allegheny County had 117. Montgomery County (102) also has more than 100 new cases on Wednesday. There were six counties that did not register any new cases on Wednesday, including Montour County.
The 15 deaths in Pennsylvania equaled the total on June 24. The last time DOH officials registered more than 15 deaths was on June 22 when 34 were announced. There were no deaths in the Valley tied to the virus, the fourth day in a row without a death.
DOH officials report 11.68 million doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in Pennsylvania and 5.7 million people are fully vaccinated, including 79,625 in the Valley.
Hospitalizations
There were 583 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 on Wednesday, an increase of 20 from Tuesday. Of those hospitalized, 126 were being treated in intensive care units (ICUs), up 16. There were 61 patients on ventilators, up seven from Tuesday's report.
In the Valley, seven patients were hospitalized in Valley medical facilities — level with Tuesday's data. Three patients are in ICUs.
There were six patients at Geisinger’s main campus in Danville, including three in ICU and one on a ventilator. One patient was being treated in an ICU at Geisinger-Shamokin. There are no COVID patients being treated at Evangelical Community Hospital.
Prisons
Active COVID cases in Valley prisons remained steady on Wednesday with three cases at Valley prisons: The inmate case at SCI-Coal and one staff case at both USP-Allenwood and USP-Lewisburg.
There are also no active cases at the Selinsgrove Center, Danville State Hospital or juvenile detention centers in Montour County.
There are 55 active inmate cases at state prisons — up eight from Tuesday — including the one at SCI-Coal. Of that total, 22 are at SCI-Phoenixville. There are 36 staff cases at state prisons, up four.
Nursing homes
At Valley nursing homes, there have been 2,218 cases across the four counties since the pandemic began in March 2020. The state does not provide a list of active cases, only the cumulative total dating back 16 months. In Wednesday's report, there were no new cases registered.
In the latest state data, there have been 308 resident cases and 74 staff cases in Montour County. Forty-seven residents have died due to complications from the novel coronavirus.
In Northumberland County, since last March, there have been 1,065 residents and 270 staffers who have tested positive, along with 221 deaths.
In Snyder County, 138 residents and 37 staffers have tested positive. The state reports 21 residents have died at long-term care facilities.
Union County has had 268 resident and 57 staff cases. Forty-three residents have died.