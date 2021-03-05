Pennsylvania's Department of Health registered fewer than 3,000 new COVID-19 cases for the fifth time in six days on Friday, while also announcing 43 new deaths, the 16th day in a row with fewer than 100 deaths.
Acorss Pennsylvania, there were 2,757 new cases in Friday's data release.
Locally, there were 45 new cases and one death — in Snyder County — linked to the novel coronavirus. It marks the first death in the region in six days.
Across the Valley, there are 27 new cases in Northumberland County, 15 in Snyder and five in Montour. State Health officials removed two positive cases from Union County's total as it investigates addresses of positive tests. It was third time this week DOH officials have removed cases from Union County's totals.
The positive test rate statewide fell to 5.7 percent this week, the 12th week in a row it has dropped. State health officials estimate 91 percent of residents who have tested positive since last March have recovered.
State health officials announced that 110,842 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered on Thursday, the second day in a row with at least 100,000 doses administered. As of Friday morning, 1,909,291 residents have received a first dose, while 869,149 people are fully vaccinated.
On-campus
On Friday morning, Bucknell’s dashboard showed 32 active cases, including 30 students. Both numbers are level from Thursday's data. The school reported no new positive tests on Thursday. According to the school’s online dashboard, 60 students are in isolation, down a seven from Thursday.
At Susquehanna, there are now 31 active cases on campus, up one from Thursday, including 30 students. Since the semester began, there have been 71 total cases at SU, including 60 students.
Nursing homes
As of noon Friday, there have been 2,067 cases at 35 locations across the Valley, an increase of five new cases since Thursday. There were new deaths registered in both Northumberland and Union counties. Of the Valley's 546 total deaths linked to COVID-19, 310 have been at nursing homes.
The state does not indicate how many cases are active at long-term care facilities, just the number of cases since the pandemic began last March.
In Montour County, there have been 284 resident and 69 staff cases at six locations. There have been 39 deaths at the facilities.
In Northumberland County, 20 facilities have combined for 1,000 resident cases and 245 staff cases. There have been 208 combined deaths.
In Snyder County, there have been 132 resident cases and 34 staffers at two locations. There have been 20 combined deaths at the two facilities.
In Union County, 254 resident cases, and 49 staff cases have been confirmed — along with 43 total deaths — at seven nursing homes.
Prisons, state facilities
The state’s Department of Corrections is reporting just 22 active cases at the facility, including six inmates and 16 staffers, level with Thursday's report. There were more than 160 inmate cases last month.
There are at least nine active cases at the Selinsgrove Center. The state reports there are eight active cases among individuals receiving services and fewer than five staffers. If the number is fewer than five, the state does not release case totals for privacy reasons. There are no active cases at the Danville State Hospital.
As of Friday morning, there are still 36 active COVID cases at the United States Penitentiary (USP) in Lewisburg, including 16 inmates and 20 staffers. At Allenwood, there are two positive inmate cases at the low-security unit and two inmate and three positive staff cases at USP-Allenwood.
According to the Bureau of Prisons, 197 inmates and 192 staffers are fully vaccinated at USP-Lewisburg. At Allenwood, 331 inmates and 368 staffers have received both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.